Taylor Swift's Exes At The 2018 Golden Globes Could Make For An Awkward Show
Taylor Swift's Reputation taught us that she's over all her exes and happily dating Joe Alwyn. But that doesn't mean people won't talk about it when all of her exes show up in the same place at the same time! The 2018 Golden Globes are coming up at 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC, and we can expect to see a couple of Swift's exes walking the red carpet. In fact, we can probably plan to see a lot of Taylor Swift's exes at the 2018 Golden Globes, seeing as a few of them are nominated for some of this year's biggest films and others are dating (read: literally marrying) one of the stars of the biggest shows on TV.
The first of Swift's famous exes we can expect to see is Harry Styles. Dunkirk is nominated in the Best Director — Motion Picture and Best Picture — Drama categories, so as long as he's not busy on tour or anything, we can bet on seeing Styles there to support the film and its director, Christopher Nolan. If Harry Styles does show up at the awards show, it will mark his first-ever Golden Globes appearance! Fans are crossing their fingers hoping he'll be there.
concept : @RealChalamet and @Harry_Styles wearing gucci at golden globes and have picture together— (@corccordium) #
will we be seeing Harry Styles at his first Golden Globes ever? I sure hope so— (@justlikesofia) #
umm the golden globes are my fav award show? why, you ask?— (@yvestlaurents) #
The second ex we'll most likely see is Joe Jonas, who will be there to support his fiancée Sophie Turner as she's there to represent Game of Thrones, which is nominated in the Best Television Series — Drama category.
Another reason we'll probably see Joe Jonas at the Golden Globes is because Ferdinand is nominated for Best Animated Film and Nick Jonas created original music for the film. So the middle Jonas brother will probably be there to support both his future wife and his little bro.
Even though fans think he was snubbed for a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globes, Jake Gyllenhaal will probably be at the show as well. He's an ~A-list celeb~, and part of being on that fancy list is showing up at all of the year's biggest award shows. Sure, the Golden Globes are the drunkest night in Hollywood and not as prestigious as the Oscars and Emmys (I'm sorry, they're just not!), but Gyllenhaal frequently attends the show even when he's not nominated. We can bet on seeing him there even though Stronger didn't get any nominations.
Last but not least, Tom Hiddleston will probably be at the Golden Globes. While arguably not as A-list as Gyllenhaal, he's still a big name, and the Golden Globes is where all of the big name celebs from TV and film come together to get drunk as hell on live TV. It's majestic to behold. Plus, presenters at these award shows tend to be people who audiences love, aka the cast of all the Marvel movies. So Loki himself is probably invited to attend at the very least, if he's not presenting.
If these handful of Taylor Swift's exes do attend the Golden Globes, do you think they'll chat about the person they all have in common? Of course not, people! That would be so weird. Swift made it clear she's moved on from all of them, and they've all moved on from her (as far as we can tell), so the odds of them all being like, "Hahahaha, this is so funny, let's all take a pic together!!" are slim to none. It'll still be an interesting show, though!
Here's the list of Golden Globes nominations you care about:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Alfred Molina, Feud
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Animated Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Television Series — Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Director — Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Picture — Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy:
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Picture — Comedy or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
You can watch the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. on NBC. T Swift probs won't be there.