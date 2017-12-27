Taylor Swift's Exes At The 2018 Golden Globes Could Make For An Awkward Show

Taylor Swift's Reputation taught us that she's over all her exes and happily dating Joe Alwyn. But that doesn't mean people won't talk about it when all of her exes show up in the same place at the same time! The 2018 Golden Globes are coming up at 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 7, on NBC, and we can expect to see a couple of Swift's exes walking the red carpet. In fact, we can probably plan to see a lot of Taylor Swift's exes at the 2018 Golden Globes, seeing as a few of them are nominated for some of this year's biggest films and others are dating (read: literally marrying) one of the stars of the biggest shows on TV.

The first of Swift's famous exes we can expect to see is Harry Styles. Dunkirk is nominated in the Best Director — Motion Picture and Best Picture — Drama categories, so as long as he's not busy on tour or anything, we can bet on seeing Styles there to support the film and its director, Christopher Nolan. If Harry Styles does show up at the awards show, it will mark his first-ever Golden Globes appearance! Fans are crossing their fingers hoping he'll be there.

The second ex we'll most likely see is Joe Jonas, who will be there to support his fiancée Sophie Turner as she's there to represent Game of Thrones, which is nominated in the Best Television Series — Drama category.

Another reason we'll probably see Joe Jonas at the Golden Globes is because Ferdinand is nominated for Best Animated Film and Nick Jonas created original music for the film. So the middle Jonas brother will probably be there to support both his future wife and his little bro.

Even though fans think he was snubbed for a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globes, Jake Gyllenhaal will probably be at the show as well. He's an ~A-list celeb~, and part of being on that fancy list is showing up at all of the year's biggest award shows. Sure, the Golden Globes are the drunkest night in Hollywood and not as prestigious as the Oscars and Emmys (I'm sorry, they're just not!), but Gyllenhaal frequently attends the show even when he's not nominated. We can bet on seeing him there even though Stronger didn't get any nominations.

Last but not least, Tom Hiddleston will probably be at the Golden Globes. While arguably not as A-list as Gyllenhaal, he's still a big name, and the Golden Globes is where all of the big name celebs from TV and film come together to get drunk as hell on live TV. It's majestic to behold. Plus, presenters at these award shows tend to be people who audiences love, aka the cast of all the Marvel movies. So Loki himself is probably invited to attend at the very least, if he's not presenting.

If these handful of Taylor Swift's exes do attend the Golden Globes, do you think they'll chat about the person they all have in common? Of course not, people! That would be so weird. Swift made it clear she's moved on from all of them, and they've all moved on from her (as far as we can tell), so the odds of them all being like, "Hahahaha, this is so funny, let's all take a pic together!!" are slim to none. It'll still be an interesting show, though!

Here's the list of Golden Globes nominations you care about:

You can watch the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. on NBC. T Swift probs won't be there.