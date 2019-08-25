As the old saying goes, "Haters gonna hate." I've always interpreted the "Shake It Off" mantra as: You've got to live your best life no matter what your detractors say or do. It sounds like Taylor Swift is totally on the same page as me, and the pop star is certainly not shy about putting her haters in their place. You'll want to check out Taylor Swift's CBS Sunday Morning interview, which addresses her critics and why she plans to continue to use music as a way to call them out.

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith's interview with Swift was released on Aug. 25. Set at Swift's beautiful Nashville home, Smith definitely doesn't beat around the bush — she asked questions that fans have been wondering about head-on. Citing Swift's hit albums, which almost always have at least one song addressed to haters, Smith asked Swift: "Why sing to the haters?"

Swift replied, "Well, when they stop coming for me, I will stop singing to them. You know, people go on and on about, like you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don't. You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent, and then you move on." Swift goes on to talk about how she believes in forgiveness for people who have enriched your life, but she draws the line when things get toxic. The solution to toxicity? "Just move on," Swift said.

CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

It sounds like Swift has a strong stance on calling out the critics in her life, and all the power to her. She's had a long list of publicized feuds, so she's definitely well-versed in managing her haters and speaking out against them. Remember the decade-long ongoing clash Swift has had with rapper Kanye West, which later included his wife, Kim Kardashian? Things are still heated, and Swift's new song "I Forgot You Existed" might even be a dig at West. Taylor Swift fans certainly seem to think so. In the song, Swift sings about the negative energy of a feud: "Lived in the shade you were throwin' / 'Til all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone."

Swift also brought up a more recent rumble in the CBS Sunday Morning interview — manager Scooter Braun's purchase of the masters to all her previous albums. The deal, which occurred when he bought her former label, Big Machine Records, for a reported $300 million, led Swift to declare on social media that the sale was her "worst case scenario." Swift explained to Smith in the interview: "I found out when it was online, when it hit the news." She also added that nobody in her inner circle knew about the deal. Ouch.

With all the bad vibes Swift has had thrown her way throughout her career, I'd say the queen of pop is handling it the best she can. After all, sometimes when the haters get you down, all you can do is sing at the top of your longs and tell them, "You need to calm down."