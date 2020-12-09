Tis' the season for merriment, mistletoe, last-minute shopping, and Taylor Swift Christmas cards. Yep, Tay has her very own 2020 Christmas cards, and they're the cutest thing you'll see all day. The lucky bunch who received cards in the mail from Swift are already sharing pictures, and Swifties will notice one thing about Taylor Swift's 2020 Christmas Card that's extra special.

Swift has never (and I mean never) tried to hide her fierce love for her cats. Her Instagram is filled with adorable content featuring her three kitties, and they even have their own line of merch. Now, the cats are taking center stage in their mom's holiday card.

First shared by radio host Kyle Meredith, the card features Swift's three cats Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. The cats wore an array of hats and scarves in the photo, and even got fancy with a glass of champagne at their side. Taylor hand-signed the card, and included a message that read, "Wishing you a season so wonderful, they become folklore."

Naturally, those who received the coveted card were thrilled. "Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better," the radio host tweeted.

Sending out holiday cards is an annual affair for Swift, but nothing was more iconic than her 2018 design. Continuing her snake-filled Reputation-era theme, Swift sent out cards that were decorated with red and white snakes on the front. “Happy Holidayssss!,” she wrote. “May your reputation shine bright this holiday season!”

Swift is certainly feeling the holiday spirit this year. On Dec. 8, she messaged a fan to quickly say how much she loved her family's Christmas lights display, thanking them for using her song in the mix.

"Sarah! I loved your family's Christmas lights show!!! Thank you (and your dad) so much for using 'Christmas Tree Farm' to create such a fun spectacle," Swift wrote. "I really love how you've chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank. I've made a donation to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays!"

Between her new album, Christmas cards, and charitable work, Swift is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.