Although Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift are happily with other people now, fans were reminded that they were once an item after the "ME!" singer was booked for a joint TV appearance with the Jo Bro's other half, Sophie Turner. Plus, the Game of Thrones star decided to debut a brand new haircut on The Graham Norton Show — and Swifties and Throners alike couldn't get over how similar the stars looked to each other. Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's matching bangs on The Graham Norton Show was the twinning moment I didn't know I needed, and I'm so here for how well these two ladies handled what could have potentially been an awkward moment.

Fans might remember that back in 2008, Joe Jonas and Swift memorably dated for a few months —and she didn't hesitate to put the singer on blast after he reportedly broke up with her via a 27-second phone call. While the relationship was short-lived, the songstress did what she does best and translated her feelings into song, gifting Swifties tracks like "Last Kiss" and "Forever and Always." When Jonas went on to date Camilla Belle, things got even more strained after Swift penned the track "Better Than Revenge" which apparently included barbs directed at the actress.

"It’s all right. I’m cool," she memorably told Ellen DeGeneres in a November 2008 interview where she first revealed that Jonas reportedly chose to break up with her without the courtesy of an in-person conversation. "When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18." (We'll get to more on Swift's current feelings about calling out Jonas later.)

So, when Swift and Jonas' new wife, Sophie Turner, were booked to make a joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, May 24 and came face to face for the very first time (that we know of) while rocking matching bangs, I was bracing myself for an awkward encounter. After all, it's not every day that you have to hang out with your ex's wife just weeks after they tied the knot, and I think it's an experience that most people (myself included) would be happy to pass on.

The Graham Norton Show on YouTube

However, Swift and Turner clearly aren't "most people," and they proved that it's now all water under the bridge a decade later.

BBC on YouTube

While they didn't address the elephant in the room, the pair were completely cordial as the songstress performed her new single and the GOT star promoted her new film, X- Men: Dark Phoenix — and Swift further nipped any potential speculation about bad blood between them in the bud when she took to Instagram to share a post from that evening.

"Feeling pretty lucky that I got to be a guest on the same night as @sophiet, Michael Fassbender, @Jessicachastain and @Jamesmcavoyrealdeal," she wrote. "They were all so sweet, now I want to just walk around yelling GO SEE DARK PHOENIX."

It seems like Swift has had a change of heart regarding how she handled the aftermath of her breakup with Jonas. When asked about the most rebellious thing she'd done as a teen while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the singer admitted:

Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.

It's likely that the exes are cordial, especially considering that Jonas went on to date one of Swift's BFFs and squad members, Gigi Hadid, and Swift is now happily dating Joe Alwyn. Leave it to these two women to show us that it's totally possible to be friendly with your ex (and your ex's wife) and that a twinning hair moment is never a bad thing.