Despite the aggravatingly few glimpses the world gets into their relationship, T. Swift and her London Boy look cuter than ever together. I mean, Lover is basically an album-length ode to Joe, and if that's not evidence of a happy partnership, then I don't know what is. But since fans have yet to see evidence of any rings (paper or otherwise), all the public can do is speculate about the couple's future. Most everyone seems to agree these two are meant to be, which is why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's astrological compatibility may surprise you. While these two aren't total astrological antagonists, it's actually their signs' shared qualities that may lead to trouble.

Swift's birthday is Dec. 13, which makes her a spontaneous Sagittarius. Alwyn was born on Feb. 21, making him a dreamy Pisces. While both signs always see the glass half full, having two idealists in a relationship can make it tough for them to face reality. TBH, it's fine if they leave the Christmas lights up 'til January and let their friends crash in the living room. But will Swift and Alwyn always be this close forever and ever? According to astrology, that may not be the case.

Pisceans and Sagittarians tend to romanticize most situations, and they both have a tendency to find themselves blinded by love before actually getting to know a new romantic partner. Swift has acknowledged she doesn't always think before she jumps, which has sometimes lead her to fall hard and fast in relationships. "I don't think there’s an option for me to fall in love slowly, or at medium speed," she told Parade back in November 2012. "I either do or I don't. I don't think it through, really, which is a good thing and a bad thing. You don't look before you leap, which is like, 'Yay, this is awesome! Let's not think twice!' And then you're like, 'We used to be flying. Now we're falling. What’s happening?'"

For both of these signs, a new relationship tends to feel like a fairytale in the beginning, but that infatuation doesn't always lasts. Pisces and Sagittarius are both mutable signs, which means they crave excitement and change. Long-term relationships can bore these two signs — especially Sagittarians. Another thing these two signs have in common: They're both ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and exploration. When these two meet, the connection often feels instantaneous and magical, and things like distance and schedules are rarely considered.

Of course, Swift has grown and matured both as an artist and a person over the years. In an April 2019, Swift shared 30 life lessons with Elle, and one of them was actually getting to know a person before jumping into a new relationship. "All that glitters isn’t gold, and first impressions actually aren’t everything," she wrote. As she and Alwyn were friends before dating (Pisceans and Sagittarians often do start off romantic relationships as BFFs), perhaps she took her own advice.

Some habits are hard to break, however, and it seems like Swift may still act a little impulsively at times. In "Cornelia Street," Swift reflects on the early stages of what appears to be their romance, when they were "playing games" with each other. "I thought you were leading me on / I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street before you even knew I was gone," she sings. But three years in, it doesn't seems as though Swift is looking to run from her relationship, as Sagittarians often do. Later in "Cornelia Street," she sings, "I hope I never lose you / I hope it never ends," and honestly, same.

These two may have had a fortuitous meeting, and Taylor may have a reputation of being a bit flighty, but it seems as though this water sign and fire sign are in it for the long run. The fact that these two keep their relationship so private seems like further evidence that their partnership isn't just for show — Sagittarians can never keep a secret, and for Swift, Alwyn is a secret worth keeping to herself.