If you're suffering from the Sunday scaries right now, I have something that I think will cheer you all the way up. Tarte's Friends and Family sale August 2019 has just launched, which means you'll be able to score beyond amazing deals on products from one of your favorite beauty brands around. From now through August 15, Tarte is offering 25% off all Tarte and Sugar Rush products, though some exclusions do apply. Not familiar with Sugar Rush? It's Tarte's new under-$30 and cruelty free brand and everything in it boasts an extra sweet and playful appeal. Trust me, it's as cute as it sounds. So, how are you feeling now? Infinitely better?

All you have to do to score 25% off is enter the code BESTIES at checkout — it's as simple as that! If you're a rewards member, lucky you — you'll automatically score a 30% discount upon entering the same code. Whether you've been dying for a new palette, a new foundation, or simply to embark blindly upon a beauty shopping spree, this is the perfect time to indulge. Check out some of the best pieces to shop from the sale below and be sure to snag them before time runs out!

Solid Foundation

Tarte is known for their cult-favorite Shape Tape Concealer but their Babassu Foundcealer is equally deserving of the spotlight. Formulated with nourishing superbalm babassu, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants, it'll help condition and hydrate skin while providing lightweight coverage. What's more, it will it provide SPF 20 sun protection. Wins all around!

Staying Power

There's nothing worse than perfecting a full face of makeup, only to watch it melt off and fade away throughout the day. Spritz on this vegan, weightless setting spray and you can avoid that tragedy. It'll keep your makeup put for 16 hours without flaking, cracking, or creasing, and is waterproof, sweatproof, and transfer-proof.

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Want to take your makeup look to gleaming, glowy new heights? This multi-use face gloss is where you should start. Apply the lightweight gel formula on your lids, your cheekbones, wherever and watch as your features light up.

Neutral Instincts

This palette by Tarte is a cult-favorite for a reason. Featuring 12 shades in matte and microshimmer finishes, it's got everything you'll need to achieve a stunning neutral look. It includes Charmer (off white), Jetsetter (warm taupe), Rocker (shimmering taupe), Smokeshow (black brown), Flower child (peachy nude), Smarty pants (tan), Firecracker (bronze copper), Activist (dark brown), Funny girl (champagne), Sweetheart (peach), Rebel (chestnut brown), and Leader (aubergine).

Lash Out

The name of this mascara says it all. Promising long, full, fluttery lashes, it's formulated with jojoba and carnauba wax, meaning it'll condition as it works its magic.

A Little Cheeky

This creamy multi-purpose tint can be dotted and blended onto cheeks for the perfect natural-looking flush, or onto lips for a sheer wash of color. Lightweight and buildable, it's infused with nourishing mango seed, shea butters, and aloe vera for comfortable wear.