Face oil: It's the one product that continues to divide the beauty industry. Just the mention of it can send a beauty junkie with oily skin into a downward spiral. Even makeup lovers with dry skin are terrified of using it in fear that a drop of oil will make their foundation run. Yet, somehow Tarte Cosmetics managed to create one that continues to be a cult favorite — and has even spawned multiple spinoff products that include the magic oil (I'm looking at you Maracuja eye cream, makeup remover wipes and creasless concealer). Tarte's Cosmic Maracuja Oil Balm is the latest wonder to join the Maracuja lineup. Think: The same hydrating benefits as the original, without the anxiety that comes with applying an actual oil. Oh, and it's effing gorgeous.

First of all, let me just get one thing straight about oils. They're so good for your skin! Yes, even if you have an oily T-zone — actually, especially if you have an oily T-zone. As counter-intuitive as it sounds, the best way to fight oils is with more oil. Many people plagued with a perpetual glow do anything they can to banish excess oils, including myself. Even I'm guilty of bathing in astringents and loading up on clay masks that suck every ounce of grease from my pores. However, stripping the skin of natural oils only causes it to overcompensate by producing even more oils. In other words: Oils, friend, not foe.

OK, now that we cleared that up, some skincare lovers — also like myself — prefer the satisfaction of dipping into a jar of product over dropping it into your palm (though that is also ASMR AF). Thankfully, Tarte's Cosmic Maracuja Concentrated Face Balm ($42; tartecosmetics.com) is the best of both worlds. It's a solid, which means you can throw it in your weekend bag without the risk of leaking, it stacks perfectly in your medicine cabinet (for all those #shelfies I know you be taking), and it provides that literal feeling of digging into your product. And the good news is if you love the OG Tarte Maracuja Oil ($48; tartecosmetics.com), the new solid version is still packed with Maracuja oil, which is naturally rich in essential fatty acid & vitamin C for brighter and smoother-looking skin.

Here's where things get even better: The new Cosmic Maracuja Concentrated Face Balm is loaded with real gold flakes (insert every reference to feeling fancy AF, making your beauty routine feel like 24K magic, and channelling your inner gold digger here). While the gold flakes are purely aesthetic (they don't offer any additional skincare benefits), there's no denying they'll make you feel like royalty every time you open that jar. And yes, they dissolve when applied to your face, so you don't have to worry about looking like an extra in Goldfinger when you wear it to work.

Though I haven't tried it myself (it literally just launched), I can use my imagination and I already know this product is bomb. If not for the stellar swatch potential, then for the melt-on-your-face texture and hydrating formula. But don't take it from me. Even Tarte knows they're sitting on gold! They've set a limit on their website that caps a single customer from buying more than six jars at a time, all in an effort to spread the wealth. If that doesn't convince you to get your hands on at least one (while you can) I really don't know what will.

In appreciation for those who are ride or die for the original in oil form, Tarte also just released a Limited-Edition Maracuja Gold Oil ($50; tartecosmetics.com). It's the same non-greasy formula you know and love, but it's also infused with gold flakes. So no matter which version you prefer, you get gold flakes, you get gold flakes, and you get gold flakes!