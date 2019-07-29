Target's 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Kitchenware Collection Is A Spooky Countdown To October

We might be in the midst of patio season, but that isn't stopping Halloween devotees from adding some Jack Skellington-approved touches to their home a few months early. If you're someone who's itching to switch out the beach towels for some pumpkins, you'll want to check out Target's Nightmare Before Christmas kitchenware collection for all the best Jack and Sally merch. The best part? You don't have to wait until October to give your home a spooky makeover.

There are still a few months left to go until the scariest night of the year, but you can deck out your home during the countdown with Target's Nightmare Before Christmas home line, which includes everything from mugs to salt and pepper shakers inspired by the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and his love, Sally. Don't get me wrong: There are a lot of great Halloween movies, but the Tim Burton classic definitely ranks up there for me personally, and I'd happily add some on-theme pieces to my kitchen any time of the year.

The first pieces to catch my eye were the matching Jack Skellington and Sally Skellington ceramic mugs, which are both molded to reflect the characters' individual features, and each costs just $10. This is a fun twist on "his and her" coffee mugs that I definitely think bae could get behind any time of the year. They'll both hold 11 to 13 ounces of whatever hot or cold sip you're craving, but I feel like they'd also be fun to display in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Jack Skellington Ceramic Mug

Sally Skellington Ceramic Mug

If you grab these mugs, I'd also recommend checking out the coordinating Jack and Sally Skellington salt and pepper shakers, which retail for $19.99. These fun designs look like they'd make the perfect gift for the Nightmare Before Christmas lover in your life, or you can spice up your own kitchen with these conversation-starting pieces.

Jack & Sally Skellington Salt & Pepper Shakers

Last but not least in the ceramics department, the set of four Nightmare Before Christmas bowls pays homage to Jack and Sally's unlikely yet endearing love story. The outside of the maroon, black, and white design is printed with a rose and the words "simply meant to be" in cursive. After finishing your soup, pasta, or whatever you might have in your bowl, you'll see an image of the Skellingtons embracing at the bottom.

Nightmare Before Christmas Ceramic Bowls (Set of 4)

In addition to these ceramic products, you can also add some spooky touches to your kitchen with a set of Sally dish towels (one of which hilariously reads, "Queen of Screams") as well as a black apron printed with Jack's signature tuxedo. Halloween might be months away, but you can still get plenty of wear while grilling your summer BBQ during patio season.

Queen of Screams Dish Towels

Jack Skellington Black Apron

Again, all of these on-theme (and undeniably cute) pieces are currently available on Target's website, so I'd take a break from shopping for your summer swimmies and sunnies to get into the Halloween spirit of things in the coming days.