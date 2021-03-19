Your next Target run is going to be all about the snacks, thanks to Target's Favorite Day grocery brand, which features over 700 food and drink items all under $15. From Mini Everything Bagel Croissants to non-dairy frozen desserts to mocktails, the products in the new grocery line will definitely find a way onto your shopping list. To see how you can experience "a little bliss in every bite," as Target described the aim of new brand in the release, check out some of the most mouthwatering sweet and savory goodies on offer.

Starting on April 5, you'll be able to shop Target's Favorite Day line in stores and on Target.com. To make it easier to follow the most recent guidance from the CDC on social distancing and mask-wearing when grocery shopping, you'll also be able to take advantage of same-day services such as pick-up, drive-up, and same-day delivery through Shipt to minimize your exposure to others.

While Target has no shortage of "owned brands," as the company calls its 48 private labels, Favorite Day focuses on stocking your freezer and cupboards with all kinds of delicious snacks — and each of the more than 700 items is priced below $15, with many items coming in way below that price tag in the $3 to $10 range. Crafted with the help of "food scientists and recipe developers," the upgraded classics are meant to "captivate the senses," per the release.

In addition to more traditional sweet goodies like assorted macarons ($6.99), Birthday Cake ice cream ($3.99), and non-dairy chocolate and fruit dessert bars ($4.49), there are some more creative offerings like Neapolitan Sundae and Caramel Macchiato trail mixes, Blueberry Streusel bread, and Dark Chocolate Pretzel Bark. On the savory side, you can start your morning with Mini Everything Bagel Croissants or French Brioche bread, while you can end your day with some of the assorted cheesecake bites ($14.99) or a bite (of carton) of the Gourmet Brookie Dough Ice Cream ($3.49). There's literally something for everyone, and you won't break the bank stocking up on these delicious offerings.

Courtesy of Target

In addition to offering a ton of different snack options, Favorite Day will also become your go-to destination for beverage mixers or mocktails, as well as candy and baking. The line will include everything you need to finish off a cake, cupcake, or cookie with sprinkles, icing, and candles.

Courtesy of Target

Once Favorite Day launches at Target on April 5, you'll want to check out some of these highly-anticipated items as well as seasonal and gourmet offerings that will be making the rounds throughout the year. Here's to leaving with even more stuff in your cart (bet you didn't think that was possible) during your upcoming Target runs.