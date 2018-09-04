It's not unusual to have a totally different roster of products for cold months versus warmer months based on skincare needs and trending colors. We're getting to the time when extra moisturizing is key and plum pouts are the look du jour, which is why Target's fall beauty launches should not be overlooked. The retailer has bolstered up its selection of hydrating products for your complexion, body, and hair and has also added a few new makeup offerings in shades that conjure images of crackling fires and cups of cider.

As someone whose skin does a complete 180 in the fall and winter and goes from super oily to super dry, I always switch out my basic night lotion for a combination of serums and thick creams once September or October rolls around. Hydrating masks become a bi-weekly ritual and an exfoliating cleanser becomes my best flake-busting friend. I usually make a pilgrimage to Sephora each season and stock up on whatever types of products I ran out of the previous year, but it seems like trip (and my wallet) will be spared this year seeing as Target's fall skincare drop is as robust as it is affordable. What's more, the retailer's also dropping a bunch of new NYX makeup products in decidedly autumnal hues and finishes (glitter!), meaning my seasonal beauty refresh can be done in one fell swoop. Check out some of their best new offerings below.

Stick It To 'Em

Skincare sticks are all the rage in the beauty sphere right now thanks largely to Milk Makeup's excellent selection of them. This one is a new cleansing stick from Bliss and will help exfoliate your skin as it cleans it via soft plant-based fibers. Sounds like, well, bliss.

Going Deep

This super dark purple shade is perfect for fall. NYX's range of Slip Tease Full Color Lip Lacquer delivers full coverage in 24 pigment-rich shades that all boast a vanilla-mint scent.

On A Roll

The skin around your eyes is incredibly sensitive, so why not show it some extra love with this natural eye moisturizer? It's formulated with a blend of botanicals and caffeine that will help reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles, so go ahead and order that extra drink at happy hour.

Smooth Operator

Chapped lips and the subsequent dead skin scales that come with them are no fun at all. This all-natural lemon sugar lip scrub will help exfoliate and condition dry chapped lips and render them deliciously citrusy along the way.

PSL—er, PSM

This two-in-one pumpkin detox mask and scrub is a self-warming product formulated with detoxifying clay, exfoliating jojoba beads, and enzymes and vitamins, which all work together to reduce the appearance of pore size, deep cleanse and rejuvenate the skin. Because pumpkin anything is ten times better in the fall.

Shape Shifter

Your favorite lip balm, but in decidedly non-egg shaped form.

Glitterbug

The perfect way to add some glitz into your fall or winter party look. Get some adhesive, press this loose pigment onto it, and let your eyes do the talking. And shining.

Rosy Disposition

Pixie is a brand beloved by all for its high quality products at staggeringly low prices. This cream is infused with ceramides and rose oil which deeply hydrate the skin. Plus, the packaging is just cute AF.