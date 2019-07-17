If you had all the money in the world, would you fill your bathroom cabinets solely with products that are stamped with Sephora's clean beauty seal? I know I would! Unfortunately, my wallet won't exactly allow for that, which is where Target's clean beauty products come in. They boast the same non-toxic promise but come at drugstore prices, meaning everyone can get in on natural skincare and haircare without paying an arm and a leg. The best part? The retailer just added a slew of new products to their clean beauty section, meaning you have more products to choose from than ever before. Many of the new brands are cruelty-free and free of chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, and while that "many" should be all, it's a decent start for a retailer like Target.

As explained via the Target Bullseye bulletin, the company is working on completely eliminating certain harmful chemicals from their beauty aisle by 2020. This wave of new brands, which includes Red Earth, Yuni, Tenoverten, Cocokind, and Grace + Tonic, is therefore getting them one major step closer to that goal. New items from mainstay Target clean beauty brands Native and Hello have also just been released.

Check out some of the best new offerings below and get ready to revamp your bathroom shelves for the better — and healthier.

Nailed It

tenoverten Nail Polish $12 | Target Buy Now

I typically paint my nails every week and at this point, they are pretty wrecked. This polish, which is vegan, cruelty-free, acetone-free, and paraben-free, would help get them back to their healthy state while still allowing them to be painted in bright and vibrant hues. Seeing as it also contains Horsetail Leaf Extract, Essential Oils, Vitamin E, and Aloe, it's definitely a big step above the regular polished I've been using.

Glow Up

YUNI Beauty Light Seeker Glow Face Oil $25 | Target Buy Now

This natural lightweight face oil promises to give your skin a healthy glow. It's made without formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, sodium lauryl/laureth sulfates, mineral oil, synthetic colors or fragrances, GMO's, PABA, EDTA, and PEG's — knowing that those chemicals can normally appear in beauty products is kind of terrifying, no? — and is also cruelty-free, vegan, and was produced in a solar powered facility.

It's A Wash

cocokind Facial Cleansing Oil $11 | Target Buy Now

Cleansing oils are amazing for their ability to remove oil, dirt, and impurities without over-drying skin. This one is super gentle and is vegan, sulfate-free, dye-free, fluoride-free, formaldehyde-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, aluminum-free, formaldehyde-free, propylparaben-free, butylparaben-free, formaldehyde donor-free, and nonylphenol ethoxylate free. Basically, it'll set your skin free.

In The Pits

Native Cucumber & Mint Deodorant $12 | Target Buy Now

Finding an aluminum-free deodorant that actually works is a hard task. I've tried so many and can tell you from experience that most don't last all day (my friends would agree). This bar is made from natural plant extracts, was formulated for sensitive skin, and promises long-lasting protection. If it holds up to its word, I'll be buying some in bulk.

Stay Hydrated

Grace + Tonic Botanical Facial Moisturizer Cream $35 | Target Buy Now

This antioxidant-rich cream is meant for all skin types and boasts a delicate citrus and vanilla scent that'll make getting ready in the morning a joy. It's free from parabens, artificial colors, GMOs, sulfates, synthetic fragrance, and petroleum, and is also cruelty-free and vegan.

Get Toned

Red Earth Hydrate Boosting Toner $28 | Target Buy Now

I've only recently started to be extremely diligent with toner but can already see results when it comes to the evenness and brightness of my complexion. This toner boasts a citrusy scent and is free of all the aforementioned nasty chemicals, so I'll be adding it to my bathroom counter ASAP.

Pearly Whites

Hello Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste $5 | Target Buy Now

No fluoride, no SLS, just some good old activated charcoal with fresh mint and coconut oil.

Oh Sheet

YUNI Shower Sheets Body Wipes $15 | Target Buy Now

I go to a lot of camping music festivals were showers aren't always abundant and therefore am no stranger to shower wipes. These are special though, thanks to the fact that each one is natural, biodegradable, compostable, cruelty-free, and vegan. Their fragrance also comes from natural essential oils and they're free of nasty harmful chemicals. Burning Man, here my YUNI wipes and I come!

Clay Time

Red Earth Pink Coconut Clay Cleansing Face Mask $15 | Target Buy Now

There's nothing like a good clay masking session, and this one will basically do a deep dive into your pores to remove impurities and blackheads. It won't dry out your skin and is made with coconut oil and pomegranate extracts, which hydrate and help fight free radicals.