What can possibly beat a sale at Target? A clothing sale at Target that takes place on the weekend, just in time for you to finish up your holiday shopping. That's right, Target's weekend deals for Dec. 15 will offer major discounts — 30 percent off, to be exact — on certain fashion items, including all of your favorite boots and women's clothing, so you can snag an outfit for someone on your shopping list or an "ugly" sweater for your next holiday party.

You can take advantage of this sale both in stores and online, or via the Target app. You don't need to keep track of any coupons or discount codes, since the savings will automatically be taken off at the register (digital or IRL). The 30 percent off sale applies to most of Target's boots, booties, and clothing, with just a few exceptions: Socks, underwear, bras, sleepwear, swimwear, jewelry, accessories, handbags, and Fan Central, Target's sports apparel section, all aren't included in the weekend sale. Still, that leaves so many other areas you can save on!

What's the reason for bringing back weekend deals, you ask? A Christmas miracle perhaps?

Courtesy of Target

Well, kind of. According to the brand, Target sees twice as many shoppers on the weekends than they do during the week. That said, they've brought back these generous weekend offerings during the holidays so as many shoppers can take advantage of the sale as possible — especially during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Target initiated their Weekend Deals program last year during the holiday season as a way to offer discounts during their busiest days (Saturday and Sunday, as we established) on items that are super popular this time of year. You know, like timely buys for holiday festivities, popular gifting items, etc.

Saturday, Dec. 15's 30 percent off sale on boots and apparel is a pretty solid sale, but according to the brand, there will be even more deals available throughout the rest of the holiday season. Details about each week's Weekend Deals will be released on Wednesdays via A Bullseye View, Target's corporate newsletter. Considering this weekend's apparel sale is so major, I'm super excited to see what discounts will be offered in the weeks to come.

If the idea of a major sale like this seems overwhelming to you, allow me to highlight some of Target's best offerings that will be on sale this weekend that you should def take advantage of — whether you're in need of a last-minute gift for a loved one, or you know, you just wanna treat yourself.

This faux fur leopard print jacket is chic enough to throw on over any New Year's Eve party outfit look — and it'll actually keep you warm.

You think reds and pinks aren't your colors? This luxe, pleated, velvet skirt in fuchsia will change your mind.

You can wear this metallic top with something as comfy as leggings or pair it with your favorite black trousers for a dressier NYE look that shines.

These winter white booties will make a great Christmas gift for your bootie-lovin' bestie.

No matter if you're looking to do a Target overhaul for your wardrobe or you need to snag some last-minute gifts on a discount, you're going to want to be sure to check out Target's 30 percent off weekend deal.