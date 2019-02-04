You and I both know that the only good part of the Super Bowl is the inventive commercials that either leave you salivating for whatever food is being advertised or jumping at the chance to buy whatever else is being advertised. And now, T-Mobile and Taco Bell's Super Bowl commercial has me ready to do both. The commercial introduced Taco Bell's T-Mobile Tuesdays deal, which involves free — yes, free — tacos each and every Tuesday. Is this what heaven is like, or what? There's just oneeeeee tiny catch: You have to be a T-Mobile customer to get in on this deal.

OK, so here's the deal with this promotion, because even though it might sound too good to be true, I promise, it's legit. Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 5, mobile phone company T-Mobile and beloved fast food chain (and keeper of my heart) Taco Bell are collaborating to bring T-Mobile customers even more amazing deals in honor of T-Mobile Tuesday. According to the T-Mobile website, "T-Mobile Tuesdays is a program that thanks T-Mobile customers with free stuff, deals, or exclusive offers and epic prizes every Tuesday — without having to spend more, stay longer, collect points or do anything extra. Just… 'thank you for being a customer.'"

If you are a T-Mobile customer, all you need to do to get in on the T-Mobile Tuesdays action is download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app in your respective app store and use your T-Mobile phone number to register. Boom. All you need to do next is head to the app every single Tuesday to claim prizes and deals from so many brands, including Dunkin', Groupon, and now, Taco Bell.

Announcing the latest Taco Bell deal with what I and anyone with a significant other sees as the most relatable commercial and fake text interaction of all time, T-Mobile is encouraging their customers to "get what [they] want." And TBH, who doesn't want a free taco? No one, that's who.

Here's how you can claim this specific offer. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, and every Tuesday after that, you can claim your offer on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and through Taco Bell's website. According to the T-Mobile site, you'll need to register on Taco Bell's website with a payment method. Once you're all set up on Taco Bell's website, just redeem your free taco through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. You'll be redirected to Taco Bell's website for online ordering, and your taco will be free! You can then pick it up, eat it, and relish in the joy of knowing that this goodness in your mouth was totally free. Even better? You can repeat this process every single week. Just be sure you always claim the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app before ordering!

Now, like I said, there's a bit of a catch in this offer in that you have to be a T-Mobile customer to get in on the deal. "T-Mobile Tuesdays is available to all customers on a T-Mobile-branded monthly rate plan, including T-Mobile for Business and prepaid customers. Every line can participate," reads the FAQs of T-Mobile Tuesdays. "Customers must be at least 18 years old or 21 in Puerto Rico. Minors who are at least 13 years of age and have parental consent may also participate."

While you have to be a T-Mobile customer to get in on the weekly prizes and deals, there is a way non-T-Mobile customers can join in on the action. T-Mobile hosts the occasional sweepstakes that are open to the public to enter. The sweepstakes usually go live on Tuesdays around 5 a.m. ET, according to T-Mobile. You can check back here to see if a sweepstakes is live and enter.

Starting Feb. 5, 2019, Taco Tuesdays (or, really, Taco Any Days) just got a whole lot sweeter — and freer — thanks to Taco Bell's T-Mobile Tuesdays deal.