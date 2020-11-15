Taco Bell is celebrating the holiday season with some sweet freebies for fans. Taco Bell's November and December deals include options that are valid for delivery and the drive-thru. If you're ready to feast on Taco Bell faves like a free chalupa, here's how you can snag the offers.

The chain is rolling out plenty of freebies on the deals and offers section of its website so that customers can end 2020 with a bang. There are a few that are already available, including a BOGO deal for a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Box which ends on Sunday, Nov. 15. All you'll need to do is order one Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Box on Uber Eats and you'll get the second one free. Since the offer is only available at participating U.S. restaurants, you'll want to check the Taco Bell Uber Eats website to find a location near you.

Just in time for holiday gift shopping, you can score a free $2 E-Bonus Card when you purchase a $10 digital gift card from now until Wednesday, Dec. 23. There are only 35,000 E-Bonus cards that'll be available, so you'll want to redeem the offer ASAP. Once you receive your E-Bonus card via email or the mobile app, you'll be able to use it exclusively for food orders on either Taco Bell's website or the Taco Bell app until Dec. 30.

There are more freebies to look forward to in the upcoming weeks. Beginning Wednesday, Nov 18 through Sunday, Nov. 22, you can get free delivery via DoorDash when you order the Taco Party Pack. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 15, new members of Taco Bell Beta Rewards will get a free $5 Chalupa Cravings Box.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

To sign up for the loyalty program, just head to Taco Bell's Rewards website. To make things even better, when you join the Rewards program, you'll get a free Doritos Locos Tacos. There are also plenty of other offers, such as birthday treats and free food, when you're a member.

With plenty of tasty freebies at Taco Bell, you can look forward to closing out the year with your favorite bites.