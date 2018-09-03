With so many tasty fall treats already available for consumption, it can be tough to pick just one. The good news is, you don't have to. You can have as many autumn-inspired food and drinks as you please (I know I'm going to), but just make sure to add this new frozen goodness from Taco Bell to your list. Taco Bell's new Caramel Apple Freeze is the perfect treat to eat this fall, so order up while you still can.

Taco Bell announced their latest fall menu item on Thursday, Aug. 23, roughly one month before the official start of the autumn season. Taco Bell's new Caramel Apple Freeze is available for purchase at locations nationwide. The slushy is a delightful mix of fresh green apples and ooey gooey sweet caramel. Do I have your attention now? OK, good. Because Taco Bell's Caramel Apple Freeze is only here for a limited time. The fast-food chain hasn't said just how long it's sticking around. If you plan on indulging in one, make sure to do it sooner rather than later.

The frozen drink is sold in two sizes: Regular and large, according to Taco Bell. One of the best things about the Caramel Apple Freeze is the price. In true Taco Bell fashion, the drink is budget-friendly. The regular size costs $2.29 and the large size costs $2.59. With just a $0.30 price difference, you might as well spring for the larger size. Go big or go home, amirite?

According to Taco Bell, the Caramel Apple Freeze is made with "a layer of sweet, caramel sauce topped with tangy, green apple flavored frozen, slushy, goodness." The icy goodness is just like eating biting into a freshly-picked green apple that's been rolled in a sweet golden brown caramel topping and outfitted with a stick for maximum enjoyment. The only real difference is that Taco Bell's Caramel Apple Freeze is served with a plastic straw, rather than a wooden stick. This helps with the giant mess that often comes along with chowing down on a caramel apple. I don't know about you, but I hate when my hands feel sticky. I always go through what seems like endless amounts of napkins when I eat a caramel apple. Thanks to Taco Bell for turning one of my favorite fall treats into a drinkable beverage, so I don't have to worry about getting my fingers dirty.

The Caramel Apple Freeze couldn't have come at a better time either. Much of the country is still battling the heat, although some parts are starting to settle into their usual September temps, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Either way, it's not (too) chilly outside just yet, so the Caramel Apple Freeze is a great way to stay cool during summer's final days.

Fall may be the season for all things pumpkin-flavored, but Taco Bell is really stepping up its game with this apple and caramel slushy. Watch your back, PSL. Taco Bell's Caramel Apple Freeze may just be your newest competition.