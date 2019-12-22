Everyone's favorite Tex-Mex chain is making it a lot easier to "live mas" in 2020, thanks to a cheesy new offering. If you're a fan of Taco Bell's Nachos BellGrande, you're going to want to grab your stretchy pants and your crew to try out Taco Bell’s Nachos Party Pack. The brand new menu item is more than twice the size of the Nachos BellGrande, which means you'll be treating yo' self to more than double the gooey cheese and mouthwatering toppings with every indulgent bite.

Christmas might still be a few days away, but T-Bell is planning to keep the gift-giving spirit of the season going with the nationwide launch of what it's calling its "largest nachos offering to date" starting on Dec. 26. Dubbed the Nachos Party Pack, this bad boy promises to turn up the heat this winter for each and every occasion when you need to feed your crew, whether you're catching a sports game or enjoying a movie night in. Following its Dec. 26 release, this cheesy new item will be available for a limited time, according to the company, so be sure to get your hands on it while you can.

If you need a refresher on what exactly you'll be treating your tastebuds to, you can expect the chain's signature chips topped with the same spiced ground beef, refried beans, gooey nacho cheese, reduced fat sour cream, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, and jalapeños that you know and love from Taco Bell's other nachos-based menu items. The only difference is that the Nachos Party Pack is a super-sized version of the OGs, so you can now get more of the ingredients and flavors you love in one dish.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The best part? This tasty concoction will be starting at only $9.99 when it comes to participating Taco Bell locations nationwide on Dec. 26, so it's also a cost-effective way to feed a crowd all winter long.

Winter is basically known as takeout season for so many people, and the fast food chain is making it easier to satisfy your tastebuds with this nacho-tastic choice from the comfort of your own home. You don't have to worry about lugging the Nachos Party Pack from Taco Bell to your couch, because it'll be available both in-store and for delivery through Grubhub when it's released. To further sweeten the deal, Taco Bell will be offering free delivery for fans' first T-Bell order on Grubhub that's at least $12 (before tax, fees, and tip), so there's no reason not to call your friends and plan a post-holiday nacho feast at home come Dec. 26.