Hey, you guys: it's your taco-lovin' pal Lizzy here to inform you all of a highly important holiday coming up on Oct. 4, National Taco Day. And while I'll undoubtedly be celebrating harder (and devouring way more tacos) than any of you, Mexican fast-food chain Taco Bell is definitely raging the hardest, in honor of this holy celebration. So, in case you haven't already heard about Taco Bell's $5 gift boxes for National Taco Day, they include some of the most iconic U.S. tacos. Trust me: you won't want to miss out on these babies.

In honor of the highly-regarded holiday, Taco Bell will be selling one of the greatest gifts known to mankind, which, in case you didn't know, are the ever-so-beautiful $5 Taco Gift Sets. According to the press release, they'll be available at U.S. Taco Bell locations on Oct. 4, and they're going to come with four of the greatest tacos to have ever graced the planet. The box includes all three Doritos Locos Taco flavors: Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, and, most importantly, the Fiery flavor. Taco Bell will also throw in one of the chain's renowned Crunchy Tacos. Needless to say, I need to get my hands on one of these gift boxes, like... yesterday. Unfortunately, though, it looks like I'll have to wait a couple weeks to do so.

Once you've eaten yourself into bean-induced oblivion, sit down and celebrate among friends with a classic animated holiday special, such as “Glen and the Magic Taco". According to the press release, the salsa-laden tale recounts National Taco Day’s origin from the view of Taco Bell, and it was completely inspired by the restaurant's founder, Glen Bell. It's already posted on Taco Bell's website as well as YouTube, and if you love tacos like I do, it's definitely going to be the ideal holiday special for you. Watch for yourself below, and make sure you share it with literally everyone.

Taco Bell on YouTube

If you haven't already gone National Taco Day shopping for your friends and family, don't worry — you aren't in a total pickle. Make your loved one's day totally and utterly spec-taco-lar with Taco Bell's exclusive National Taco Day t-shirt. According to the press release, you'll officially be able to snag one off T-Bell's Taco Shop on Oct. 4, so get your wallets ready for the most important time of year.

If you didn't get in on Taco Bell's National Taco Day $5 Gift Box in 2017, you missed out a tasty deal. Lucky for you, this year's National Taco Day Gift Box is exactly the same. T-Bell's 2017 Taco Day gift box included four tacos for $5, with all of the same flavors as this year's. So, don't worry about missing out last year — no FOMO will be necessary.

National Taco Day is one of my favorite holidays. Seriously, it's right up there with Thanksgiving and Halloween. Since Taco Bell is going hard for the tasty celebration, as per usual, you can probably guess where I'll be celebrating. If you want to come with, set your alarms now — taco celebrations start early AF.