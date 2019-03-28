Whenever I'm craving a cheesy quesadilla or a spicy burrito, Taco Bell is my go-to spot. I never really thought about visiting the taco haven for breakfast, but it looks like that's about to change. Why? Because Taco Bell's $1 Churro Donut is being tested, and it seems like the sweetest addition to my morning routine. I love both churros and doughnuts, so I'm sure I'll enjoy the company's newest breakfast item. Heck, maybe it'll be my new favorite T-Bell snack (next to the Crunchwrap Supreme, of course).

Before I get into details about the new Churro Donut, I should let you in on one *very* important detail. According to an email from Taco Bell, the new breakfast item will only be tested in Kansas City, Missouri restaurants. I know, it's a total bummer for anyone who isn't in Kansas City, but at least the treat can be admired from afar. If you are located in or around the lucky Missouri city (or if you're willing to take a road trip), go ahead and plan your Taco Bell trip.

Before you set off on your doughnut mission, you probably want to know what the Churro Donut is made of. Once you find out, you'll want to start every morning with it.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

According to Taco Bell's email, the Churro Donut starts with a "warm, circular churro" (I like the sound of that already). Then, the churro is deep-fried and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Yes, it's simple, but it's also perfect if you're craving something sweet in the morning. ICYMI, Taco Bell also sells hot coffee and iced coffee, so you can totally add a caffeinated pick-me-up to your order.

Yes, the Churro Donut sounds delicious — but its price is just as irresistible as its taste. Per Taco Bell, the Churro Donut will only cost $1 (!!!). That means you can score breakfast and your choice of coffee for a couple of bucks, which is a total bargain, in my opinion. If you agree (and are currently in Missouri), you'll be able to try it soon. The goodie will be available during breakfast hours at Kansas City Taco Bell locations beginning on April 4, so make sure you set your alarms and arrive at the right time. I'm sure the Churro Donut will be totally worth waking up early for.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

April 4 isn't here yet, so you'll have to settle for other breakfast options until then. Believe it or not, Taco Bell has a ton of breakfast menu items that everyone can enjoy (whether you live in Kansas City or not). Some of those options include the Grilled Breakfast Burrito, the Grande Scrambler, the Breakfast Crunchwrap, and so many more.

Those of you in Kansas City who'd rather wait for the Churro Donut can mark your calendars for its arrival. When it becomes available on April 4, keep in mind that it's only being tested. In other words, it won't be available forever (sigh). According to Taco Bell, it'll be around until early May — so make sure you try it while you can. I'll be crossing my fingers that it'll eventually become available on the nationwide menu, because it looks straight up delicious.