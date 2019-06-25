Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the screen. You probably recognize her from any one of her many credits, from The Handmaid's Tale to Sharp Objects. But, although she's been in her fair share of TV shows, her newest project is unlike anything else. In fact, Sweeney herself says so. She's now starring in the new HBO teen drama Euphoria, which is pushing the limits of what a teen drama can be. Sydney Sweeney promises Euphoria isn't like any show you've seen before, thanks to its honest take on what it means to be a teenager.

Sweeney made an appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 17, and Elite Daily got the chance to speak with her on the red carpet about how Euphoria will shock audiences. The show depicts teenage life in a raw and real way. According to Sweeney, Euphoria feels more like real life than other teen dramas fans have seen before.

"[Fans] can expect realism thrown at their face that they haven’t seen on TV before because a lot of TV shows and movies sugarcoat reality," Sweeney tells Elite Daily.

According to a press release from HBO:

The show follows a group of highschool students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Euphoria puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor.

Sweeney plays Cassie, the older sister of Lexi (Maude Apatow) who's level-headed approach to life contrasts with some of the other characters' outlooks. Lexi is the childhood friend of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict who returns home from rehab. The cast is made up of a large ensemble, including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Barbie Ferreira, and Storm Reid.

The cast had a long time to bond as they worked on Euphoria. It took eight months to film the eight episodes of Season 1, so that gave Sweeney plenty of time to both embody Cassie and to explore the world of the series with the rest of the cast.

"We created such an amazing story for the world to see," Sweeney says. "And I grew as a cast, I grew as a person and I’m really excited for everybody to see it."

Euphoria is gaining a lot of buzz because of its honest and explicit depictions of teen sex, drug use, and violence. Creator Sam Levinson hopes that audiences do more than just watch the show for the shock value. He also hopes that Euphoria sparks conversations among viewers.

"I hope that it at least opens up a dialogue between [parents and children] because it’s hard being a teenager," Levinson told Entertainment Weekly. "It’s difficult, especially too if you’re struggling with addiction and battling those things. Hopefully it’ll open up those means of communication."

Euphoria had its series premiere of June 16, and with it the many conversations around it have already begun. Based on Sweeney's hints about the show, there are likely many more shocking moments to come.

Season 1 of Euphoria continues on Sunday, June 23 at 10PM ET on HBO.