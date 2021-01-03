If you’re even on the fence about a product, where do you turn? The reviews of course, which are often honest, blunt, and to the point. I’ve put together a list of reviewer’s favorite products on Amazon. Trust me, super intense Amazon reviewers swear by these 41 clever products, so it’s a safe bet you can add these to cart without thinking twice.

1. A Pocket Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Phone Charger Saferell Rechargeable Hand Warmers $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable hand warmer is double sided to keep you warm, even in the coldest temps. Choose from three temperature settings and instantly feel heat with the touch of a button. This gadget is lightweight and fits in your pocket so you can keep it nearby. It lasts up to eight hours on a full charge, and can even work as a backup battery to charge your phone on the go. An Enthusiastic Review: "It is sleek and comfortable to hold and heats up quickly and feels great in your hand. Easy to adjust the heat up or down. And it charges my phone! Great idea for travel when sometimes you use your phone more that expected and no where convenient to charge it."

2.This Effortless Jar Opener That Will Make Your Life Easier EZ Off Jar Opener $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop struggling and instead use this jar opener to get into your favorite treats. It attaches to any flat surface, like under your cabinets, and opens jars of any shape or size. Just place the jar in the opener and twist to remove the top. It comes with everything you need for installation. An Enthusiastic Review: "I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters."

3. A Shelf For Your Kitchen That Attaches Magnetically StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your spices nearby without worrying about knocking them over with this magnetic shelf. It attaches to the top of your stove with zero installation time. The large magnet stays put and creates a usable, flat shelf space to store spices or decor. It comes in three colors and fits both flat and curved stovetops. An Enthusiastic Review: "This shelf turned out to be just what I needed. [...] When placed correctly the shelf is securely attached and should stay in place. It’s pretty spacious, so I still have room to add more items."

4. This Wireless Tracker That Helps You Find Your Keys Esky Wireless RF Item Locator $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop searching for your keys and use this wireless tracker instead. The small receivers can put added to your key ring or adhered to the inside of your glasses case, wallet or on the back of your phone. When you need to find them, use the remote and listen for the beeping noise to locate your lost item. It works up to 98 feet, even through walls and furniture. One fan reported, "This is a life saver." An Enthusiastic Review: "This has made my life so much easier. My husband is thinking of duct taping one to the remote control. You get 4 and you have to keep the locator in the same place. I swear this will save you sooooooo much time and that horrible feeling when you are late and cannot find your keys. Get it don't hesitate."

5. An Egg Peeler To Make Fast Breakfast The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Prep boiled eggs in a fraction of the time with this boiled egg peeler. Place your hard boiled egg into the peeler and add a capful of water. Shake it just enough to crack the egg then watch as the egg slips right out of the peel. This tool comes in a variety of colors, but has a clear body so you can see the egg the entire time. An Enthusiastic Review: "OMG! Finally something that gives me hard boiled eggs without the aggravation and without losing half of the eggs. Shells come off in one piece if you follow the directions. Yes it's a little pricey, but when you think what it saves you over the life of the product, it's well worth it!"

6. These Herb Shears To Add Perfect Spice Portions To Meals Chefast Herb Scissors Set $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These five-blade herb shears make adding herbs to your meals a breeze. They’re made of stainless steel and have a three-inch blade and ergonomic handles. The set includes two draw string bags for storage and a safe cover that has a built-in cleaning comb to keep your shears in the best condition. An Enthusiastic Review: "Great product! I love my new gadget, It works just as shown and it is a real lifesaver for onions as well as herbs. We like our onions and peppers very small and my old hands suffer when cutting them with knives. I have had this item for 4 days and used it 9 times already."

7. A One-Handed Salad Spinner OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This salad spinner is so effective at getting dinner on the table quicker that it has earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Spin your salad with one hand thanks to the easy pump and break button. All of the parts are made of BPA-free plastic and are easy to store. You can even use the inside as a colander. An Enthusiastic Review: "Greatest salad dryer out there. This was the America's Test Kitchen pick. Don't waste your money on the cheaper ones.I know, I bought one of those first and it gives me a headache every time. This makes short work of completely drying any greens. [...]"

8. A Batter Dispenser For Uniform Pancake & Cupcake Portions KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Make perfect pancakes or cupcakes every time with this batter dispenser. It has measurements on the side so you can add up to 4 cups of batter at one time. Then simply squeeze the pulley handle to dispense batter in uniform portions. This tool makes it easy to control how much batter you use without making a mess. An Enthusiastic Review: "Finally a kitchen utensil that saves time, mess, and frustration! I ordered this because my 10-year-old daughter loves to make pancakes but she also leaves an incredible mess. [...] Upon receiving the batter dispenser, my daughter took it out of the package and started making pancakes right away without my instructions. She loved the ease to make the pancakes in the container and then one click on the pan with no mess."

9. An Extra-Large Heating Pad For Sore Muscles Sunbeam Heating Pad for Pain Relief $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large heating pad will add soothing heat to fatigued muscles. It’s super soft and has an easy-to-use remote that allows you to switch between four temperature settings. It’s oversized at 12 inches by 24 inches so it can cover more of your back, neck, or legs. It automatically turns off after two hours to keep you safe. An Enthusiastic Review: "I highly recommend this for anyone experiencing chronic morning stiffness in their neck and shoulders, or during any time of the day!"

10. A Durable Stand For Smartphones ToBeoneer Desktop Cell Phone Stand Holder $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This sturdy phone stand makes staying up to date with notifications easy. It holds Apple, Android, and Google phones and keeps them in place with a silicone cushioned base. Use it to hold your phone horizontally or vertically. Plus it’s lightweight and compact so you can take it with you anywhere. One reviewer noted, "I was pleasantly surprised. It's strong and sturdy. Bottom grip is great and the part where it holds the phone provides grip too." An Enthusiastic Review: "They are very sturdy construction and my phones feel very stable on them, both horizontal and vertical."

11. The Colorful Night Light For Your Toilet ToiLight Toilet Night Light Tech Gadget $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This toilet night light will guide you in the middle of the night so that there's no need to turn on other bright lights. It's easy to install and has a motion-activated sensor. The battery-powered light can be adjusted to one of eight colors and there's also an option to set it on rainbow color rotation mode if you can't commit to just one hue. An Enthusiastic Review: "Just perfect! It’s exactly what I was looking for. I hate when you go to bathroom in a night and you have to turn the light on. This little thing helps you to feel comfortable in a dark without burning your eyes. You can keep colors change or set the one you like the most."

12. A Scalp Massager With A Cult Following Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This scalp massager is an Amazon best seller with more than 44,000 reviews. The handheld brush features silicone bristles that massage your scalp while you shower. The easy-to-hold handle fits in your palm and it's perfect for relieving an itchy scalp or working your shampoo onto the roots of your hair. One review raved, “All I can say is it worked for me big time and I totally love it. Would never be without one again.” An Enthusiastic Review: "I absolutely love this scalp massager. I use it when I put the shampoo on then I scrub my scalp and loosen all of the products from the week. This massager feels so good I look forward to my scalp cleansing process."

13. This Extra-Large Hammock That Can Hold Two People Gold Armour Camping Hammock $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-large camping hammock is affordable and perfect for relaxing in the great outdoors, especially if you prefer to kick back with someone else. This hammock can hold up to 500 pounds and is made from durable nylon fabric that is resistant to tears. It comes in 30 colors and has two tree straps that will secure your hammock. It comes with a small carrying bag for simple portability. An Enthusiastic Review: "The day after I received this, I went backcountry camping on an island alone.. I spent three days and two nights and I couldn't have asked for a better hammock. Durable and balanced."

14. An Inflatable Couch For Hanging Outside Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa $43 | Amazon See On Amazon This inflatable sofa is perfect for relaxing outside, comfortably. There’s no pump, just move the sofa around so that it captures air, which will inflate the couch. It has a unique pillow to support your head and will stay inflated for at least six hours when inflated properly. When you’re ready to pack it up, it comes with a convenient carrying case. An Enthusiastic Review: "Great Lounger. I should have bought this a long time ago. It’s so comfy and easy to inflate. Perfect to bring to the park/ beach. Small, light and easy to carry around."

15. A Running Belt That Holds All Your Valuables E Tronic Running Belt $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep all of your valuables secure while you run with this running belt. It has multiple pockets to hold your phone, keys, ID, and more. It even has a spot for your headphone cords. It buckles around your waist and can be adjusted to fit you perfectly. The belt also wicks away moisture, keeping you cool and protecting your goods. An Enthusiastic Review: "This waist pack is the perfect solution for me - it holds my 6s plus with ease, keys, money, and combine that with it's comfort and sleek design and it is a home run! I highly recommend this one!"

16. A Charging Dock That Holds Four Devices Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Charge up to four devices at one time and keep all those cords organized with this charging dock. It has four ports and removable plastic slats that create compartments to organize your devices. It charges fast and comes with five cables: two micro USB, one type-C cable, and two cables that are compatible with Apple products charging cables. An Enthusiastic Review: "I got this charging station so that my daughter and I could charge our kindles, iPods, and phones. It was getting a little messy trying to keep track of all the cords. This station is really nice. Easy to assemble and good quality. [...] Works great and keeps everything nice and organized."

17. This Fitness Tracker That Costs Less Than $30 LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This fitness tracker is a steal at less than $30. It can monitor your heart rate, movement, sleep, steps, calories, and location, plus it alerts you to text messages and calls. It comes in six colors and fits on your wrist like a thin watch. It has a GPS, so you can see your running stats in real time. An Enthusiastic Review: "I have been looking for a less expensive replacement for my broken Fitbit HR. This is perfect. It actually pairs with my phone easier than my Fitbit did. Both the tracker and the app are easy to use."

18. These Claw Gardening Gloves For Breezier Planting Garden Genie Gloves $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These claw gardening gloves may look like an accessory to a werewolf costume, but it’s the perfect present for the plant lover in your life. These rubber gloves come in one size and have claws at the fingertips to help you scoop through dirt with ease. The gloves are waterproof and puncture resistant, yet still breathable. A fan of the gloves cited that these are “genius,” and that she wishes she came up with the idea. An Enthusiastic Review: "I love these for weeding - fingernails stay clean and in tact and although i can't pull up really big weeds with big roots they are wonderful for quickly getting rid of most without having to use other instruments."

19. A Gentle Facial Hair Remover That's Disguised As Lipstick Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted facial hair with this gentle hair remover. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discretely carrying it on the go. It has more than 54,000 reviews, one of which stated “this product is truly a life changer.” It comes in six colors and gently removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain. An Enthusiastic Review: "This product is truly a life changer for me. I have PCOS and one of the side effects is excessive hair growth, which is a huge problem for a woman. I’ve tried so many different things to deal with the hair on my face but nothing has worked like the finishing touch! Normally I use a straight razor to shave my face but it would leave razor burn and took forever to do. With the Finishing touch my face feels so soft and only took about 2 minutes!"

20. The Snap-On Pasta Strainer That Saves Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This pasta clip-on strainer snaps onto the side of your pot to make draining easier. The flexible strainer fits any pot or bowl, even lipped bowls. It easily snaps on and is compact enough to store easily. It comes in five colors and can be tossed in the dishwasher between uses. An Enthusiastic Review: "I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colanders, every kind of lid converter...........This strainer is the best ever. When the pot is too heavy for me to hold to drain off the water, with this I can still hold on with both hands, and then when it is mostly drained, I set the pot in the sink to continue to drain (fidigity pastas) Washes up like a dream, or toss in the dishwasher. I do not know how I lived without this strainer."

21. A Moon Lamp That's Rechargable Mydethun Moon Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This moon lamp is as cool as it gets — plus it boasts more than 6,000 reviews and comes in three sizes. This rechargeable lamp comes with a stand and shows the actual moon's surface, thanks to 3D technology. It takes two to three hours to charge and will stay lit for up to 10 hours. An Enthusiastic Review: "Absolutely lovely! I recently moved bedrooms in my house and trying to theme my bedroom more for relaxation and sleepytime. This light is just gorgeous and looks like a real, miniature moon when it glows."

22. This Mess-Free Gel That Deep Cleans Your Car TICARVE Cleaning Gel $10 | Amazon See On Amazon There’s a reason this cleaning gel has more than 12,000 reviews: it makes cleaning effortless and free of mess. This reusable gel resembles putty and can be rolled into nooks and crannies or air vents to retrieve dust or crumbs. It picks up dirt without sticking to your hands and can be used on your computer, air vents, or cup holders. An Enthusiastic Review: "I was skeptical about this product, but it worked really well! Especially on the little crevices around the emergency break and gear shifter. I’d recommend this cleaning gel to everyone."

23. A Manual Coffee Grinder With Over 18 Settings JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder $39 | Amazon See On Amazon This manual coffee grinder has over 18 click settings so you can choose your ideal style of coffee. Grind your coffee beans for any kind of brew just by twisting the crank. Unlike electric grinders, this stainless steel pick is quiet so you don’t wake up the whole house, plus it's portable. This grinder has over 13,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. An Enthusiastic Review: "I've been using this for 3 years now. I use it on a coarser grind for a french press and it has exceeded every expectation. For two people it takes about a minute of grinding. I should also note my hands are disabled from lyme and arthritic and I have no problem using it."

24. The Brow And Lash Serum With Tens Of Thousands Of Reviews Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash – Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon All lash serums are not created equal, but this eyelash and brow serum, formulated with biotin and botanical ingredients, has thousands of reviewers confirming that it makes lashes and brows fuller. It has more than 38,000 reviews and one reviewer reported that this is a “miracle bottle,” especially given the reasonable price. It’s cruelty free and hypoallergenic, so it’s safe even for sensitive eyes. An Enthusiastic Review: "I have been using Rodan & Fields lash boost for about a year now. I just can't afford it. But with Lavish Lash, I am getting the same results for a fraction of the cost. I have tried a whole bunch of different ones and this is by far the most bang for the buck!"

25. A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Wakes You Gently hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Wake up to the rising “sun” with this light alarm clock. It simulates a sunrise to gently wake you up in the morning. This clock also features a radio and seven natural alarm sounds. Choose from seven different light colors and 20 levels of glowing light. It also boasts a USB charging cord to charge your phone while you sleep. An Enthusiastic Review: "[...] It has completely changed the way I sleep and wake up and begin the day. The sunrise feature slowly wakes me up, and the nature sounds for the alarm are soothing and pleasant instead of the usual jarring blare of an alarm clock. Very happy with this purchase!"

26. An All-Natural Tooth Powder The Dirt All Natural Tooth Powder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This tooth powder is an all-natural alternative to traditional toothpaste. It’s made with 100% natural ingredients and is gluten free and allergen friendly. It comes in three flavors: sweet spice, mint, and cinna mint. It’s available in three or six month supplies, as well as packs of 3. An Enthusiastic Review: "I was skeptical of this product but I was feeling adventurous so I decided to give it a try. Well, I was not disappointed. My teeth are whiter and stronger than they were and less sensitive. Also, my gums appear healthier (less red and more pink)."

27. A 2-Stage Knife Sharpener That Grips The Edge Of The Counter KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your knives in tip top shape with this knife sharpener. It has two different settings for a fine or coarse sharpening and grips onto the edge of the counter with a non-slip base to keep you safe. It's compact and easy to store between uses, plus it comes in four colors/styles. An Enthusiastic Review: "[...] I tested it on a few of my dull knives at home, and it takes about 10 strokes on the course grind, and 10 strokes on the fine grind to get a sharp enough edge to slice printer paper without tearing. I love how simple and how little time it takes to sharpen a knife enough for kitchen use. [...]"

28. This Anti-Bacterial Bamboo Cutting Board With A Juice Groove Organic Bamboo Cutting Board with Juice Groove $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra large bamboo cutting board is a chef’s dream. It’s made of 100% organic bamboo, which is resistant to bacteria, and features deep juice grooves that capture liquids as you chop veggies, fruit, and meat. The durable board is double sided and water resistant, with convenient handles on the side. It comes in five sizes. An Enthusiastic Review: "An awesome bamboo cutting board. The first I ever purchased and I'm in NO WAY disappointed. On the first day after opening the shipping package, I prepared my slow cooker for a vegetable and beef stew. Easy cutting of veggies on the board and easy clean-up also. This board replaces the acrylic boards I normally used. [...]"

29. A Space-Saving Vertical Silverware Organizer Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This vertical cutlery organizer has more than 38,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating — plus it’s only $10. It has four compartments stacked one on top of the other to hold silverware and leave space in your drawer for other items. It fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery and comes in three colors. An Enthusiastic Review: "We were short on storage and drawer space and this worked perfectly for our tiny drawer!"

30. A Digital Meat Thermometer That's Easy To Read Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This meat thermometer is easy to use and view. It registers the temperature of your food in 2 seconds and clearly displays it on a digital LED screen. The thermometer arm pivots 180 degrees, making it easy to check the temperature exactly where you want. It’s waterproof and magnetic, so you can stick in on the grill and never lose it. An Enthusiastic Review: "I have tried more expensive thermometers and less expensive thermometers, but none were as good as this Alpha Grillers thermometer. It's quick, accurate, easy to use, and has features missing in other thermometers. The temperature probe is just the right length - long enough to keep my hand safe, but not to long to make the thermometer difficult to store. The thermometer's shape fits well in my hand making this thermometer comfortable to use. [...]"

31. This Multipurpose Veggie Chopper That Does It All Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Mandoline $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for one cooking tool that can do it all, this is the one. This vegetable dicer comes with two dicer blades in different sizes, two kind of spiralizer blades, a juicer, an egg separator, an egg slicer, plus a bonus peeler. The stainless steel blades cut precisely and the plastic container below catches all your veggies. It’s easy to store and it’s even dishwasher safe. One reviewer reported that it’s a “time and strength saver.” An Enthusiastic Review: "This thing really works, and the extra tools a bonus. Very sharp! I have problems chopping vegetables and peeling anything. I have a muscular dystrophy disease. I was able to accomplish in a 1/4 of a time. Cleaning is a little extra, but they give you the tools for that too. Finally a gadget I didn't waste my money on. Time and strength saver."

32. The Warm Bluetooth Beanie With Built-In Speakers ASIILOVI Bluetooth Beanie $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This beanie has Bluetooth speakers built into it so you can listen to music while keeping your ears warm. It’s comfy and soft and takes less than 2 hours to charge. Answer calls or skip to your favorite song by simply touching controls on the side of the hat. You can remove the Bluetooth device and wash the beanie as normal. It’s available in nine colors. An Enthusiastic Review: "Bought this couple of weeks ago, have been using it ever since, to keep my ears warm when outside.It's very soft and warm, love the material. Sound quality is great."

33. A Light-Blocking Sleep Mask That Connects To Bluetooth LIGHTIMETUNNEL Sleeping Headphones for Side Sleepers $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Fall asleep easier with this Bluetooth sleep mask. It has deep eye cups that block out light without applying pressure to your eyes and connects to your phone to play soothing music or an audiobook while you fall asleep. It takes about two hours to charge and will play continuously for eight hours. It has an adjustable strap to fit perfectly to your head. An Enthusiastic Review: "This is a great idea! I used to go to bed listening to music but having my phone under the pillow was an unsafe thing to do. I’m glad I found this product because it doesn’t only play music, it also gives me a complete black out so I can fall asleep even if there’s light (like when I get to nap during the day). I think this product is very well made, super soft and plushy, quite comfortable and if a leave it a little loose I can actually sleep on my side."

34. The Coffee Dripper Set That Brews Into A Mug Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love pour over coffee, you’ll love this dripper set. It comes with a durable 12-ounce double wall mug and a reusable stainless steel filter. Brew your coffee directly into your mug without the need for paper filters. It comes in four sizes and is dishwasher-safe. An Enthusiastic Review: "I love this thing! It's that simple. I've been seeking that perfect (for me) cup of morning coffee for a while after being told that I have to limit myself to 2 cups a day (reflux!). I wasn't entirely happy with my Keurig and when it finally broke, I went on the hunt. I've ordered a slew of things from Amazon and finally....finally...I've found perfection! It turns out that this pour over method brings out flavors largely lacking by standard drip coffee makers and hidden by bitterness in press coffee."

35. An Affordable 10-Piece Makeup Brush Set Inspired By Mermaids Mermaid Makeup Brush Set $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This makeup brush set is brightly colored and designed to look like mermaid tails. The rainbow colors carry throughout the 10-piece set, which includes brushes for foundation, cream, loose powder, blush, concealer, eyeshadow, shadow, eyebrow and more. The synthetic brushes are soft and durable, according to many reviewers. An Enthusiastic Review: "This brush really surprised me. It was bigger than I thought, and super soft!! I was ordering it expecting it to just look cute in my collection of brushes but I really like the way it applies my foundation. It doesn't absorb product like some bristle brushes and it's not scratchy."

36. An Electric Toothbrush With Four Removable Heads Dnsly Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for Adults $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This rechargeable toothbrush comes with four heads and five brushing modes: strong, gentle, soft, strong invert frequency, and massage. It has a convenient built-in brushing timer and just one four-hour charge will last you an entire month. An Enthusiastic Review: "This is the best toothbrush I have ever used. I’ve been using this brush for over a month now, and my teeth have less staining, my gums are healthier, and my breath is fresher. I’ve noticed a big box difference in the staining in the areas that are harder to reach with a manual brush, like the spaces at the top, almost between my teeth."

37. A Volumizing Hairdryer Brush That Simplifies Your Routine Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Brush and style your hair while you blow dry it with this one-step hairdryer and hot air brush. This highly rated brush can be used on damp hair and has two heat and two speed settings with a cooling option. It’s available in five colors. An Enthusiastic Review: "I have super frizzy, fluffy, damaged, curly hair and this made it look like i spent hours blow drying and straightening it. works great! Don't do it right after you get out of the shower or it actually will take hours. Let your hair dry some before doing it."

38. These Magnesium Bath Flakes That Relax Tense Muscles Deep Relaxation Magnesium Chloride Flakes $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to a tension-releasing, spa-like bath with these magnesium bath flakes. They’re made with natural ingredients like magnesium, roman chamomile, and clary sage. These flakes can relax your body, ease muscle tension, and may even help you fall asleep faster (plus, they smell so good). An Enthusiastic Review: "The scent of this product is truly intoxicating. I use it as a foot soak once a week for the magnesium intake, and as a stress relief aid. Soaking in the flakes helps me exfoliate dry skin on my feet. I love the product so much, that I ordered a bag for my employer."

39. These Compression Sleeve Socks That Wick Moisture TechWare Pro Ankle Brace Compression Sleeve $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have foot pain from arthritis, injury, or plantar fasciitis, these compression socks are for you. They are made of nylon and spandex so they offer strong compression, but are thin, breathable, and keep your toes free. They have a tall ankle sleeve that helps to improve blood circulation and the material is moisture-wicking so you can wear them while you workout. An Enthusiastic Review: "I have been suffering with Achilles tendonitis in both ankles. Since wearing these compression sleeves for the past couple of weeks, I am able to take up to 4 mile walks daily."

40. This Bath Fizzies Set That Has 22,000 Reviews LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This bath bomb gift set is the perfect treat for a friend — or yourself. It comes with 12 bath bombs, each with unique ingredients and scents like kiwi, lemongrass, lavender, and green tea. They’re moisturizing and will fizz in your tub without staining it. This set has more than 22,000 reviews, including one that raved about how the scent from these bath bombs made her whole bathroom smell amazing. An Enthusiastic Review: "I have a bathtub addiction and am a 5-6 night a week bathtubber so when I say I’ve tried all the bath bombs amazon provides, I’m serious. I keep going back to these, not only because of the price but because they actually work well. They don’t have all those annoying glitters and the scent actually sticks to your skin and serves a hydration purpose. [...]"