The symbolism behind all four seasons is typically overlooked, despite the undeniable power and collective influence each season carries. In addition to affecting your energy and perspective, Mother Nature's moods are a reminder that change is inevitable, so when I say summer solstice 2020 will be the best for signs with Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces placements, it's because their element water will be incredibly present during this time.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking at it from an astrological POV, or with regard to the cycles of Mother Nature, every season is essential to the evolution of human consciousness. The ebb and flow of each transition constantly mirrors the infinite universe, which is then reflected onto your specific human experience. The circle of life is sacred, and its magic will be especially felt during the summer solstice on Saturday, June 20. Often referred to as the heart of summer, the solstice marks the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere when earth is enveloped by the highest expression of sunlight.

The sun symbolizes your soul purpose and unique light. Alchemical and majestic, it also serves as a representation of the sacred masculine. The sun is an embodiment of the supreme life force within and all around you, and the summer solstice is the perfect time to honor its presence.

Things are looking bright for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Here's why.

Cancer: The Sun Is Energizing You And Revitalizing You

Cheers to another blessed trip around the sun, Cancer. The solstice marks the beginning of a brand-new season, which also happens to be your astrological season. So in addition to celebrating the blessings of your solar revolution, this is an opportunity for you to bask in the sun's warmth and vitality. On June 20, the day of the summer solstice, the moon will wrap up in Gemini before joining forces with the sun for a new moon solar eclipse in your sign on June 21. Mercury in your sign will also be in harmony with Mars-Neptune in Pisces, which could be incredibly inspiring for your long-term visions.

Scorpio: You're Realizing, Visualizing, And Actualizing

There's no better feeling than being in your element, Scorpio. In addition to celebrating the beginning of summer, the solstice also marks the beginning of Cancer season, which happens to be your sister sign. On this day — June 20 at exactly 5:43 p.m. ET — Mercury will activate your expansive ninth house of opportunity while forming a harmonious trine with Mars-Neptune via your expressive fifth house of passion. Just in time for the solar eclipse in Cancer on June 21, your intuitive longings and creative visions will serve as a unique muse for your new moon intentions. What inspires you? This is your ode to the divine feminine, and an opportunity to make your dreams come true.

Pisces: You're Ready To Bask In Your Colorful Individuality

You thrive in the summertime, Pisces. On the day of the summer solstice (June 20), the sun will officially shift into Cancer, and your happy-go-lucky fifth house of authenticity, creativity, and joy. In addition to being the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere, swirling with joy and dreamy inspiration, Mars will also join forces with your planetary ruler, Neptune. This mystical transit will not only supercharge your unconscious mind, but it will also ignite your colorful passions. Where do you need to assert yourself more? How can you tap into your warrior spirit, and use it for the good of mankind? Your intuition will be incredibly heightened during this time, so pay extra attention to your psychic radar.