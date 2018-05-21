This past Saturday, millions of people tuned in to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot. Luckily for us, the entire ceremony was televised for the viewing pleasure of people around the globe. That being said, just watching the ceremony on television could never compare to sitting there and experiencing the entire thing firsthand. If you were wondering what it was really like to be a guest at the wedding of the century, Suits creator Aaron Korsh says the royal wedding was "extraordinary" in a tweet detailing his entire experience as a guest.

You see, while Meghan didn't have a ton of blood-related family members present at the wedding, she did invite her entire Suits family to attend her special day. For those of you who don't keep up, before she became a member of the royal family, Markle made her way into the spotlight by playing the role of Rachel Zane on Suits for a whopping seven years. Seven years is a lot of time working day in and day out with the same group so, as you can imagine, the cast is super close.

Several members of her Suits family were there, but so far, only Korsh has shared details of the special day with the best play-by-play imaginable:

I can tell you the wedding was the most extraordinary thing I’ve seen. From the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the drive up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another.

Seeing each member of the wedding walk the aisle, Harry looking earnest and somehow vulnerable, Meghan looking strong and proud and regal and beautiful… it started things off amazingly. From there, just being in the chapel to experience such a seemingly world-changing event was incredible. To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words.

After that, the walk to the reception was like a dream where we found ourselves momentarily in step with Sir Elton John and George Clooney. I could tell they really wanted to run up and greet me but it was clear they were too shy. Either that or they had no idea who I was or even that I was there. But I’m pretty sure it was the former. From there it was again one once in a lifetime encounter after another. From John Major to Idris Elba to many others… All this while sharing it all with my wife and members of the Suits family.

I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today. But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness.

That’s all I got...

HOW FREAKING CUTE.

Also, can we talk about how hilarious he was being about George Clooney and Sir Elton John? LOL.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Congratulations to Meghan and Harry for, not only tying the knot, but also managing to do so in a ceremony that, in Korsh's words, helped make the world "a better place."

