When I think about all of the foods that I love, none make heart sing quite like cheese. The dairy product is good on just about everything like crackers, pasta, sliced on its own — the list goes on. It's also absolutely delicious on subs and on garlic bread, but I've never thought about combining the two until now. Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread takes the deliciousness of melted cheese and combines it with your favorite sub sandwich toppings. Honestly, it's a downright genius idea that will take your sandwich game to the next level.

Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread is currently available at participating Subway locations for a limited time. The sandwich restaurant announced the delicious news on Wednesday, Dec. 5. You only have a couple of months to try Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, as it will only be around until Wednesday, Feb. 27, according to Subway. Personally, this is the best holiday gift that Subway could give customers. Garlic bread is my weakness, and when you add cheese to it? Just go ahead and put a fork in me.

To really appreciate all that the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread offers, you need to know exactly what goes into making it taste so heavenly. According to Subway, the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread gets a plentiful helpful of garlic butter spread. The spread is made with real butter and roasted garlic. From there, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses are piled on high and lightly toasted to create an ooey, gooey, cheesy delight. Seriously. This is the stuff dreams are made of.

Subway

Now that you know what exactly the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread is, you should know that Subway is rolling out two new sandwich options made with the indulgent bread. First up is the Ultimate Meatball Marinara Sandwich. This is your traditional meatball sub that is covered with savory marinara sauce and piled up high on top of Subway's new Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread. (Pro tip: You might need a fork and knife to eat this one.)

Second up is the Ultimate Spicy Italian Sandwich. This sub is made with tasty pepperoni and Genoa salami and sandwiched in between two slices of Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread. Just take a look at all that cheese. This cold weather is making me want to cozy up with a slice of Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread by the fire.

Subway

"When people first hear about the New Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, they usually tell us we had them at hello," Len Van Popering, Vice President of Global Brand & Innovation, said in a press release. "Pairing two of our most iconic sandwiches with arguably the most delicious cheesy garlic bread ever served delivers a flavor experience unlike anything in the market today."

It's unclear if there will be an upcharge for the Ultimate Spicy Italian Sandwich or the Ultimate Meatball Marinara Sandwich. Whatever it might be, I will definitely be paying it. Garlic, cheese, and butter? These are just a few of my favorite things. If all goes well with the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread, maybe Subway will consider bringing it back for future subs.

Don't forget that you until have until Feb. 27 to enjoy this garlicky and cheesy bread. I know it feels like a while, but it is never long enough.