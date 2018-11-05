We just experienced a Halloween season that was severely lacking a new dose of Stranger Things. The Netflix drama's third season isn't premiering until next summer, but the Stranger Things team has managed to squeeze in a celebration of the spooky series before Halloween is completely old news. According to the show's social media, Stranger Things Day is on Nov. 6, but what exactly does that mean? Here's what fans should know about the company's special Stranger Things tribute.

While both seasons of the Netflix hit focused on the gloom and doom of Halloween and autumn, the upcoming Season 3 will take a different route, occurring during the kids' summer vacation. Rather than teasing new footage, the Nov. 1 video announcing Stranger Things Day recycled scenes from the series and included fans' videos and photos declaring their love for the show. While Stranger Things Day may or may not involve new content related to the show's Summer 2019 return, it does tie directly to the series in a special way. It will officially commemorate the 35th anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance into the Upside Down, which was the first season's starting point. Clearly, even if Tuesday doesn't bring us a Season 3 trailer (but, TBH, why wouldn't it?), Stranger Things fans still have reason to celebrate.

Also in honor of the occasion, Universal Orlando is opening its Stranger Things haunted house for an extra day. This Halloween season, three of the four Universal theme parks ran a Stranger Things-themed Halloween Horror Nights, producing maze reconstructions of the Hawkins lab, the Byers family home, and even the Upside Down itself. The Orlando park's version of Hawkins was originally scheduled to close on Nov. 4, but according to the Orlando Sentinel, Universal Studios visitors and annual passholders can access the maze on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Halloween lives on, folks!

While Netflix is staying mum about whether it'll spill some Season 3 footage soon, the official Stranger Things social media accounts totally hint towards a big announcement. In a response to the Stranger Things Day video on the show's Twitter page, the show writers' account joked about how silly it seemed to celebrate a traumatic week in Will's life that he still hadn't fully recovered from in Season 2. The comment prompted a clever exchange between the two accounts, but all I'm taking from this is that the production team is really hyped about something coming up. The symbolism of having this "celebration" on Will's disappearance day makes sense, but given what happened, it is a little weird to call it that.

While Netflix has yet to release an official season trailer, it did launch teaser footage that promoted Hawkins' new mall and featured Joe Keery's Steve Harrington working in an ice cream shop for his summer break. New cast member Maya Hawke appeared alongside him as a co-worker, but the show's younger stars were nowhere to be seen. As co-creator Matt Duffer explained to The Hollywood Reporter, the time jump between the second and third seasons is purposeful and meant to accommodate the teen actors' rapid aging.

Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They're going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting season three. It provides certain challenges. You can't start right after season two ended. It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show. It forces the show to evolve and change, because the kids are changing.

We'll have to wait and see if any more clues about the time jump or the Hawkins mall will come our way on Stranger Things Day. Season 3 of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix in Summer 2019.