"Work it! Work It! Yassss! You're a natural!" is what I imagine Stormi Webster's photographer said while she struck pose after pose for her first cover shoot at the tender age of one. Can you believe it? Stormi Webster's first magazine cover with Kylie and Kris Jenner is life goals and absolute perfection! Stormi just knows how to command the camera. It's like she's not even trying. That's why she totally deserves to be on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia with her mom and grandmother dressed in matching animal print ensembles. All Dolce & Gabbana, might I add.

The issue, launched Sunday, June 30, celebrates Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner's "Art of Power" which is essentially their influence. It also delves into discussions on feminism, fame, and family. Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were both interviewed, since Stormi was too busy to sit down for a one-on-one. Lol. OK, so, the latter isn't true, but I'd like to think she was too busy booking playdates and her next modeling gig to have a word with the press.

Anyway, Jenner got super real about motherhood and beginning to understand her own bond with momager Kris in the process. Warning, you may want to grab a few tissues before proceeding.

"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me," Jenner said. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."

Love Kylie or hate Kylie, but the girl's truly matured and come into her own as a mom and I'm loving it. Jenner also touched on how baby Stormi has shaped her current outlook on being a role model.

"Mentally, for me, I try not to focus so much on being a role model and still be myself," she said. "But I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter. Especially now that I’ve had her, I think about that a lot more."

Again, so much growth. Let's not forget that the billionaire makeup mogul is only 21 and is already balancing motherhood along with a business valued at at least $900 million like someone who has decades of business experience and wisdom. While I'd like to think baby Stormi is super proud, I can't imagine anyone prouder than Kris.

In speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Kris gushed over her daughter's successes, sharing, “I think Kylie is a shining example of a young, working mum who wants to do it all, fit it all in and at the same time, be in a business where she is really empowering other women to feel good, look great and always try to stay ahead of the next fabulous thing. I really admire her for that."

You and me both, Kris. You and me both.