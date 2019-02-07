Valentine's Day is still a few days away, but I'll admit that I've been treating every day in February thus far like it's a celebration of me, myself, and I. In addition to showing your love and appreciation for bae and your BFFs, the holiday is also all about treating yo' self, because let's be real, we don't do that nearly enough. Nothing inspires feelings of self-love quite like a sweet and indulgent bite or sip, which is why I'm so excited that Starbucks' Valentine's Day 2019 offerings include an array of fun options that'll be romancing your tastebuds for a limited-time.

It's hard to think of a more mouthwatering combination than sugar and caffeine, and Starbucks is making sure that customers have plenty of both in the countdown to Thursday, Feb. 14. With just over a week left until the holiday of love comes to call, you can make your next Starbucks run extra festive with sweet drinks and limited-edition treats that you can opt to gift to your crush or enjoy solo. The coffee giant is also offering two beverages that you can enjoy in the comfort of your home, so you don't need to leave your couch to enjoy the flavors of the season. Here's what's available this year.

Cherry Mocha

Starbucks

If Starbucks' Cherry Mocha pretty much became the object of your affections last year, you'll be excited to see that the festive beverage is coming back to menus for a limited time in 2019. Starting from Thursday, Feb. 7 through Thursday Feb. 14, customers can head to their local Sbux for a drink that's all about the potent combination of dark chocolate and cherry.

Per press materials, the mocha combines a bittersweet mocha sauce with candied cherry syrup and the chain's classic Espresso to make a rich, chocolatey base. After adding steamed milk, the confection undergoes a Valentine's Day-ready makeover with swirls of whipped cream and a dusting of sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles" to help you get into the spirit of things. There are a few ways that you can choose to consume this beverage, including hot, iced, or blended, so I'd recommend trying them all before the festive sip leaves Starbucks on Feb. 14.

Valentine's Day Cake Pop

Starbucks

If you've been to a Starbucks recently, you might have noticed that the coffee retailer is already selling V-day inspired red cake pops decorated with white heart sprinkles. You can't tell from the inside, but this cake pop features a rich chocolate cake base which is then coated with milk chocolate icing for the ultimate chocolate indulgence.

White Valentine's Day Sugar Cookie

Starbucks

Nothing inspires feelings of love quite like a sugar cookie covered in sprinkles, and you'll definitely want to dunk this multi-colored confection in your morning cup of joe. The buttery sugar cookie features a rich white chocolate coating and plenty of brightly colored sprinkles.

Starbucks Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee

Starbucks

If you don't want to leave the house for your coffee fix or you want to surprise your S.O. with something special on Valentine's Day morning, you might want to check out Starbucks' Mocha Flavored Coffee, which is currently available at grocery stores nationwide. It's like your go-to cup of medium-roast coffee, but elevated with "chocolatey and luscious" notes.

Ready-To-Drink Molten Chocolate Latte

Meanwhile, if you tend to gravitate towards iced coffees, you'll want to try Starbucks' Molten Chocolate Latte. Inspired by a Molten Chocolate Lava cake, the espresso-infused beverage promises plenty of chocolate and caffeine in each sip. Per the product description, espresso and chocolate chips are melted together then mixed with some mocha-infused steamed milk. Mocha-espresso whipped cream and a mocha-espresso drizzle are the icing on the cake, or rather, drink. Again, you can pick up this sweet treat at your local grocery store.

There's only a week left until Feb. 14 comes around, so I'd recommend heading to your favorite Starbucks or your local grocery store in the next few days to try some of these sweet sips solo or with a special someone while you still can.