Summer is coming, and Starbucks is ready. On Tuesday, April 30, the coffee giant made its summer food and drink menus available — and each one is filled with new surprises and returning favorites. I'm pretty hungry right now, so I'll talk about the snacks first. Starbucks' Summer 2019 food menu features Crispy Grilled Cheese, which means you can grab your fave sandwich alongside your go-to drink order. As someone who loves cheese (and caffeinated beverages), I'm really stoked about this.

If you haven't heard about the Crispy Grilled Cheese yet, that's totally OK. According to Starbucks, it's a brand new item that was added to the company's summer 2019 food menu. With that being said, you probably haven't seen it in stores prior to its April 30 release. However, it's definitely something to look forward to when you make your coffee run. Per Starbucks, the savory new addition features not one — but three — cheeses that are melted between "buttery, toasted sourdough bread." Yeah, you guys had me at three cheeses.

Again, I'm totally excited to give it a try during my next afternoon coffee run. Heck, I'll even opt for a grilled cheese breakfast.

Believe it or not, Starbucks' Crispy Grilled Cheese isn't the only new snack on its summer 2019 food menu. The company also added the Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap to its list of summertime offerings, and it sounds just as delicious. (Sure, there's no melted cheese involved — but I'm still all for it.)

According to Starbucks, the new Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap features a tortilla that encases mixed vegetables, salsa slaw, and black beans. It's also served alongside a hefty cup of even more veggies, which is great news for anyone who enjoys a refreshing snack. I'd definitely opt for one of these during my lunch break.

Now that you know about Starbucks' savory new food additions for summer 2019, let's talk about some sweet returning treats. According to Starbucks, Frosted Doughnut Cake Pops are back for the season. These Cake Pops aren't the spherical snacks that you're used to, though. Per the company, these vanilla Cake Pops are shaped like actual mini doughnuts before being dipped into chocolate and decorated accordingly.

In my opinion, they're both adorable and delicious.

When you visit Starbucks this summer in pursuit of a new (or returning) snack, you'll probably get thirsty. Thankfully, the company brought back three Frappuccinos for the season. Those include the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and the S'mores Frappuccino.

In case you missed it, Starbucks' announced the return of its beloved S'mores Frappuccino at the end of April 2019. Apparently, customers were craving the sweet sip and took to Twitter to express how much they wanted it back. Of course, Starbucks listened — and now, it's on the summer menu with two more Frappuccino faves. If you're not craving a Frappuccino, though, you can always opt for an Insta-worthy Dragon Drink. Between its mango-dragonfruit flavors and bright pink hue, it's like summer in a cup.