Starbucks is celebrating 50 years as a coffee powerhouse with a lineup of seriously aesthetic limited-edition merchandise paying homage to the one and only Siren. On Tuesday, March 2, the company launched its 50th anniversary collection — Starbucks turns 50 on March 31, 2021 — with tumblers, mugs, hot and cold cups, and water bottles featuring mint and sea foam green hues, mermaid tail designs, and plenty of decals of the sea goddess herself — and you'll want to add them to your collection ASAP. Starbucks' spring 2021 cold cups and tumblers also include a brand new studded tumbler as well as Earth Day hot and cold cups, giving you plenty of 'Gram-worthy options to choose from.

Keep in mind that Starbucks' rolling cup collections tend to sell out fast, so it's a good idea to call ahead or pre-order your limited-edition merch through the Starbucks app in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, which caution[s] against running unnecessary errands. When picking up your order in-store, make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing from others as much as possible, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store. Without further ado, here are all the gorgeous offerings you can choose from.

Siren Double Wall Ceramic Tumbler

One of the most aesthetic cups in the collection is the 12-ounce ceramic double-wall tumbler, which features a sketch of the Siren, a trendy sea foam hue, and a slight rainbow sheen. The limited-edition cup costs $24.95.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Terra Cotta Siren Ceramic Mug

Like the other items in the 50th anniversary collection, the Terra Cotta Siren Ceramic Mug also features an image of the company's leading lady. The cup itself, which costs $14.95, is made out of orange terra cotta and has a glossy finish.

Tonal Sea Green Siren Stainless Steel Tumbler

The 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler, which has an ombre-like sea green effect, features a double wall, vacuum insulation, and a decal of the Siren in gold. It's retailing for $22.95.

Siren Stainless Steel Water Bottle

For cold beverages, this 20-ounce stainless steel water bottle is vacuum-insulated and features an engraving of the company's Siren in silver for $24.95.

Earth Day Plastic Hot Cup & Cold Cup

Starbucks is giving fans a chance to celebrate Earth Day almost two months early, thanks to the release of reusable mint green cups. In addition to a 16-ounce hot cup, which is $2, you can score a 24-ounce cold cup for $3.

Amber Luster Glass Cold Cup

Like the company's other Luster Glass Cold Cups, the company's new amber one is also 18 ounces and features its signature rainbow finish. It costs $16.95.

Studded Luster Bronze Tumbler

Made in the style of the company's popular matte black studded tumbler, this limited-edition cold cup is an iridescent bronze and is priced similarly to other merchandise.

Siren Tails Glass Mug

This 12-ounce glass mug, which features raised painted mermaid tails in light green, mint, and gold, costs $16.95.

Mint Recycled Plastic Tumbler

Crafted from 100% recycled plastic, this 16-ounce mint tumbler is a chic and environmentally-friendly option for your coffee runs. It costs $12.95.

Recycled Glass Cold Cup

This 16-ounce glass cold cup with a straw is dishwasher-safe and perfect for carrying any of your cold beverages. It's also made from 100% post-consumer recycled glass, making it a purchase you can feel extra good about. The price should be similar to other cold cups in the collection.

Undersea Tail Plastic Cold Cup

This Undersea Tail Plastic Cold Cup leans into the Siren inspiration with an iridescent rainbow finish and subtle tail design. The 24-ounce cup is available for $18.95.

Judging from the social media posts about the new line, these cups are already flying off the shelves in Starbucks stores and Starbucks' Target locations and are likely to sell out quickly. Don't wait on checking out what's still available in your Starbucks app and schedule some time during the day to make a merch run.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.