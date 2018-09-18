Fall is almost (finally) here and there's no better way to kick off the celebration a couple of days early than with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. The official start of the autumn season begins on Saturday, Sept. 22. I don't know what it is about this year, but I've been anticipating fall all summer long. Starbucks is here to help you get in the spirit. Starbucks' Sept. 20 Happy Hour offers half off Pumpkin Spice Lattes for a sip of fall. Grab your scarves and get ready to order up.

This glorious Happy Hour promotion takes place just two days before the legit start of fall. I know, it's felt like fall for quite some time now. After all, Starbucks released their holy Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever before this year. I'm not mad about it, either. I have yet to order one this year, but that's all about to change. On Thursday, Sept. 20, you can get 50 percent off espresso-based drinks during Starbucks' Happy Hour. (Yes, this Happy Hour deal definitely includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte.) Oh, just make sure to order a size grande or larger to receive half off. The discount doesn't apply to tall-sized drinks. This is the best way to ring in the fall season, even if it's a couple of days early.

The deal kicks off at 3 p.m. local time and goes all the way until Starbucks closes its doors. That's usually somewhere between 9 and 10 p.m. depending on where you live. The half-off beverage bargain is only available at participating Starbucks locations nationwide, so check with your local Starbucks store before you go.

The PSL is made with Starbucks' signature bold espresso and paired with creamy milk, as well as notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, according to the company's website. To cap it all off, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is topped with light and fluffy whipped cream and sprinkles of pumpkin pie spice. There are many pumpkin spice-inspired coffee drinks out there, but Starbucks' version of the PSL is still No. 1 in my book.

To get 50 percent off of your Starbucks espresso-based drink on Thursday, Sept. 20, you need to show your barista a specific code. This isn't some kind of secret club or anything, but you do need to sign up. It doesn't take but a few seconds. It's a small investment of time for a big return on a caffeinated afternoon pick-me-up. First, you can head over to the official Starbucks Happy Hour website and sign up. Just plug in your name, email address, and zip code. Click submit. Starbucks will the reveal the Happy Hour deal with a specific code to show your barista. Don't worry, they'll also email you the deal, too. If you think you might forget, Starbucks has you covered. They've created a way so that you can add the Happy Hour deal directly to your phone's calendar.

The second option is to sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program. You'll need to provide a few more details in addition to your name, zip code, and email address. Still, it won't take more than a minute to complete. Once you're all set up, download the Starbucks app that's available for iOS and Android devices. Use your newly-created credentials to log in and view your special Happy Hour code. This information is located in the upper lefthand corner of your screen under "Inbox." When you get ready to pay, let your barista know that you have a Starbucks Happy Hour promo code so they can plug it in.

There you have it. That's how you can get half-off your next PSL. Or any espresso-based drink. But I'll be sipping on my PSL, in anticipating of fall's arrival.