Imagine starting off your next trip by getting coffee delivered straight to your gate at the airport. You could hit the snooze button, not arrive at the airport three hours early, and skip the long lines at the only Starbucks in the airport. Well, thanks to Starbucks' new 2020 airport partnership, you might just be able to make that dream a reality soon. The coffee company is expanding its airport presence with a partnership that will change the way travelers get their coffee before taking flight.

Starbucks has partnered with airport retailer and restaurateur Paradies Lagardère; airport hospitality group OTG Management; and restaurateur HMS Host — which are well-established brands in major airports throughout the United States. The companies made the announcement on Friday, Feb. 7, and the new partnership aims to make your airport experience much less hectic, at least in terms of securing your cup of joe. The Starbucks presence will expand to more airports not only in terms of more physical stores in more airports and terminals, but also in terms of new delivery methods.

The coffee giant plans to create innovative store concepts, such as new pop-up stores, which will offer gate-to-gate coffee delivery for those who don't have time to wait in line. Pop-up stores will have capabilities for digital (via a tablet) and mobile ordering options, so you can get your coffee delivered to you wherever you are in the airport, including directly to your gate when you arrive to your destination. There is no concrete timeline for when you will see these very welcome advancements on your next trip, but you could see them "pop up" before the end of the 2020.

Currently, Paradies Lagardère operates in airports such as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City; Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Los Angeles International Airport in LA; and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. And, OTG is partnered with airports like LaGuardia Airport in New York City; Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania; and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C.

With major cities like New York, D.C., LA, and Austin involved in this airport project, you should be in luck the next time a Starbucks craving hits you while you're traveling — even if you're stuck at the gate.