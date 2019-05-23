If you're planning a post-work happy hour with your pals for Thursday, May 23, you might want to re-route the festivities from the bar to Starbucks. Sure, a few boozy beverages to kick off Memorial Day Weekend early sounds appealing, but Starbucks' May 23 Happy Hour discount might persuade you to order a caffeinated sip instead. Why? Because the company is offering a BOGO Frappuccino deal that you won't want to miss. With that being said, call your buddies and let them know you'll be at Starbucks after work.

Heck, if your friends are Starbucks Rewards members, they might know about the Happy Hour deal already. Starbucks sent an email to various Rewards members on May 22 informing them about the upcoming deal — and if you're part of the program, you might've received it. (If you didn't, I'll catch you up.) According to the company's Happy Hour email, you can visit any participating Starbucks location on May 23 and get one Frappuccino for free if you order a Frappuccino that's at least a grande in size. The deal starts at 3 p.m. local time and will last until the store closes.

Again, that's perfect timing for a post-work happy hour with friends, so grab your buddies and get thirsty (for coffee).

Don't be fooled, though: Regular coffee isn't offered for the May 23 Happy Hour special. According to Starbucks' email, the deal doesn't include iced coffee, hot coffee, Starbucks Reserve drinks, and ready-to-drink beverages. Therefore, you'll have to stick with Frappuccinos. Don't worry, though: Select Frappuccinos have caffeine in them, so you'll still get a post-work pick-me-up with every sip. To determine whether or not your go-to Frappuccino will wake you up, choose your favorite flavor on Starbucks' online menu and check if it contains caffeine.

If you're having trouble deciding which Frappuccinos to order, rest assured that Starbucks brought three favorites back for summer 2019. Those include the beloved S'mores Frappuccino, the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. They all sound delicious — and the beauty of Starbucks' latest Happy Hour deal is that you don't have to settle for one of 'em. Instead, you can buy your go-to flavor and get a different one for free. Who knows, maybe it'll help you decide on a new favorite Frappuccino.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Now that you know what Starbucks' May 23 Happy Hour has to offer, you might be wondering how you can score the BOGO deal. Thankfully, the process is fairly simple — but you'll need to grab your phone.

Unlike the "old days" when anyone could sign up for Happy Hours on Starbucks' exclusive Happy Hour website, you now have to download Starbucks' mobile app and redeem your discounts there. After downloading the mobile app, you'll be able to sign in with your Rewards information (if you're not a Rewards member yet, you can register here). Once you're in, you'll be able to find Starbucks Happy Hour deals inside your inbox and redeem them from there.

If you're hoping to partake in Starbucks' BOGO Happy Hour deal on May 23, download the company's mobile app, call a friend, and get thirsty.