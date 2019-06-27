In my opinion, there's nothing better than an iced drink from Starbucks when temps are rising. I usually opt for a cold brew, but any chilly selection on the menu usually does the trick. Regardless of which cold option you order at the counter, you'll be happy to hear about Starbucks' June 27 Happy Hour. The highly-anticipated event — which will take place at Starbucks after 3 p.m. local time — features a BOGO deal for iced drinks. Therefore, it the sun's too hot and you're hanging out with a friend, head to Starbucks and cool down with a cold beverage of your choice. Depending on who pays, one of you will score a free sip. (Maybe you can flip a coin.)

If you're someone who visits the company's Happy Hours on the reg, you probably already know the drill. If not, I'll give you the DL. Starbucks Happy Hours usually happen on Thursdays, and the company isn't breaking tradition with its upcoming event. As I previously mentioned, the next Happy Hour will take place on June 27 after 3 p.m. local time at participating U.S. Starbucks locations. If you visit during that time frame, you'll be able to partake in the company's coolest deal yet (literally).

OK, let's talk about that deal. If you visit Starbucks for Happy Hour on June 27 and order an iced drink that's at least a Grande in size, you'll get another one for free (if it's the same price or cheaper). I'm not just talking about iced coffee, either. According to the company, the iced drinks featured in the Happy Hour also include iced tea, handcrafted espresso beverages, cold brew, and Starbucks Refreshers. With that being said, you have a lot of options to choose from.

If you can't decide which drinks to order, check out Starbucks' new lineup of colorful beverages. On Tuesday, June 25, the company announced an array of eye-catching drinks including Teavana Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Teavana Guava White Tea Lemonade, and Teavana Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade. It also unveiled the new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, which is perfect if you'd rather sip on something with espresso.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Like I said, all of these options are included in Starbucks' June 27 Happy Hour — but there is a catch. In order to partake in the Happy Hour itself, you'll need to download the Starbucks mobile app (more information about the app can be found here). Once you're in the app, head to your Inbox and check what's inside of it. If you check on June 27, details about Starbucks' upcoming Happy Hour should be there — and they'll walk you through the steps on how to redeem your offer. According to the app, you can either tell your barista that you want to redeem your Happy Hour deal, or you can order your drinks straight through the app itself.

Now that you know more about Starbucks' June 27 Happy Hour (and how to get involved with it), go ahead and plan your afternoon coffee trip. Don't forget to bring a friend, because you'll get one iced beverage on the house.