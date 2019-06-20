There's nothing that brings me more joy than coffee. Well, except free coffee, that is. To treat yourself to some coffee freebies and celebrate the (almost) official start of summer, you might want to seriously consider making a Starbucks run for a cold sip... or two. Starbucks' June 20 Happy Hour deal will score you a free Frappuccino or espresso drink when you buy another one, meaning two caffeinated, cool, or tasty drinks can be yours for the price of one.

Starbucks' buy-one-get-one-free Happy Hour drink deal stars on June 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. local time and lasts until closing, according to a promotional email from Starbucks. As part of the Happy Hour deal, guests can get a a free hot or iced handcrafted espresso beverage or Frappuccino blended beverage when they buy an espresso or Frappuccino that's size grande or larger. Not only is Starbucks' June 20 Happy Hour exciting for the free drink involved, but it's also pretty great that there are a lot of options that fall under both the espresso beverage and handcrafted Frappuccino options. If you need a caffeine boost you could snag a latte, mocha, cappuccino, macchiato, or espresso and get another for free — and if it's hot out, you could customize the drinks to be iced. If you're looking for something a little more festive and sweet, opt for one of Starbucks' delicious Frappuccinos that include new flavors like Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Mocha Cookie Crumble, and S'mores and classic flavors like Strawberry Blended Creme, Matcha Green Tea, and Vanilla. If you want the best of both worlds with something festive and caffeinated, try some of the coffee and espresso-based Frappuccinos like Java Chip, Mocha, and Coffee.

To redeem this Happy Hour deal, download the Starbucks mobile app, and scroll down to the section that says "Happy Hour is on 6/20" on the home page. Tap "get it," and you'll be taken to a page in your browser that will generate a barcode for the deal. When you order, scan your barcode to redeem the Happy Hour offer. It's that easy! You don't even have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to enjoy Happy Hour — anyone with the app has access to the deal, according to Starbucks. You can also use the app to find Starbucks locations near you where you can snag this deal. Just navigate to the "Stores" tab in the bottom menu bar and enter your location for a list of nearby stores and their store hours. You can even customize your location search by selecting certain amenities like drive-thru, mobile order and pay, and Wi-Fi availability.

Elite Daily

While there are a lot of options to choose from when it comes to the June 20 Happy Hour menu, there are some exclusions to be mindful of. The deal doesn't include hot or iced brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, or Starbucks Reserve beverages. Plus, guests can't combine the offer with other offers or discounts.

I don't know about you, but I'm carving out some time for a late afternoon pick-me-up at Starbucks on June 20, because there's no better hour than Starbucks' Happy Hour.