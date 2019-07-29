Caffeine fiends, rejoice, because Starbucks is planning to help you fuel up for the weekend with some coffee on the house. Starbucks' free Nitro Cold Brew shots on Aug. 2 are pretty much guaranteed to start your weekend off on the right foot (or rather, flavor), and you're definitely not going to want to sleep on this Friday giveaway. Forget a boozy happy hour, because a shot of gratis cold brew sounds like the perfect way to slide into weekend mode and leave those weekday scaries behind you.

As a self-professed Starbucks regular, I'm always keeping an eye out for ways to save on my brew of choice. After all, those refreshing Frappuccinos and Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiatos can really add up quickly during your morning and afternoon coffee runs, and put a pretty sizable dent in your monthly expenses. So, when I heard that Starbucks was planning to literally give away shots of its small-batch cold brew on Friday, Aug. 2, you can bet that I cleared my schedule and made plans to spend the day at my closest storefront.

According to press materials, Starbucks locations that offer Nitro Cold Brew will be serving up free shots of the caffeine-filled sips "from coast to coast," meaning that there's definitely a chance that your local Starbucks will be participating come Friday.

Starbucks

Personally, Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew is one of my favorite go-tos to order. Not only does it pack a pretty good amount of fuel in your drink (280 mg of caffeine in a Grande), but it's also super smooth and easy to drink with just a hint of sweetness. So, what makes this Nitro-infused blend different from regular old cold brew? According to Starbucks' website, this update is the company's small-batch cold brew, which is "slow-steeped for a super smooth taste." Instead of using sugary sweeteners or syrups to sweeten the brew, it's infused "with nitrogen for a naturally sweet flavor and cascading, velvety crema."

Starbucks

Despite its creamy flavor, it also happens to be one of the healthiest options on Starbucks' menu, with no sugar and the same amount of calories as a regular cup of joe. However, if you do want a little something to satisfy your sugar cravings, I'd recommend getting it with the company's house-made vanilla sweet cream. If you happen to live in a city where there's a Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the lineup of Nitro cold brew-infused options are even more creative, like the Nitro Molé Mocha or Nitro Hopped Apricot. The fact that the drink is also pretty 'Gram-worthy (due to the swirls that are created from the nitrogen bubbles) is just the icing on the cake.

These are all some pretty tasty reasons why you'll definitely want to check to make sure your closest Starbucks location serves cold brew (according to press materials, 80% of their U.S. company-owned stores do, so there's actually a pretty good chance) and make moves to go there on Aug. 2. Just one thing to keep in mind: They'll be keeping the free shots of cold brew coming "only while supplies last," so I'd head to Starbucks early to make sure you don't miss out.