Starbucks fans won't want to miss out on the chain's latest sweepstakes, which could win you plenty of sweet freebies. The Earth Month Game is a twist on the brand's usual promotions, like the Starbucks for Life game, and combines an instant win portion with a fun puzzle. The best part is, you could win some seriously amazing prizes, including free non-dairy sips for a year and an electric bike. If you're ready to try your luck, here's a look at Starbucks' Earth Month Game prizes.

Starbucks' new month-long game, which lasts through Friday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, offers fans the chance to win so many prizes and discounts. During the sweepstakes period, you'll want to play the Earth Month Game as much as possible to increase your chances of winning. All you need to do is try your luck at an instant win as well as a puzzle game called "Play and Plant."

You could snag plenty of freebies while playing the Earth Month Game, and you've got some pretty good odds since there are over 2.5 million prizes available. The 50 grand prize winners will receive free non-dairy sips at Starbucks for a whole year in the form of a daily credit in your Starbucks account, which you can use on one free standard handcrafted drink that's customizable with a non-dairy sip. The drinks-for-a-year prize has an approximate retail value of $1,854.20, with its active period lasting from June 15 through June 14, 2022 for anyone who wins it. Since the credits will expire at 11:59 p.m. PT each day, you'll certainly want to make swinging by Starbucks part of your daily routine if you win big.

Even if you don't score free non-dairy drinks for a year, there are five electric bikes from Rad Power Bikes up for grabs. As part of your bike package, you'll get one electric bike, a cup holder, and an additional accessory. The bike package has an approximate retail value of up to $2,248, depending on which accessory you choose.

Courtesy of Starbucks

And the prizes don't stop there — there are a whole slew of instant win prizes you could snag. If you're one of the 5,000 first prize winners, you'll receive a Cotopaxi fanny pack, which are made from repurposed fabrics. And the second prize, third prize, and fourth prize winners will also strike gold — with a free Starbucks reusable Grande cold cup, 200 free Bonus Stars, and a free product coupon you can use for a non-dairy sip, respectively. Other prizes include 50% off coupons for eats, drinks, and merch at Starbucks. With twelve instant win prizes in total, you have a good shot at winning a prize you'll love if you're enough of a Starbucks stan to play.

If you're ready to test your luck and win some awesome prizes, you can get started playing by making sure you're a Starbucks Rewards Member and heading to the Starbucks app or the Starbucks Earth Month Game website. Your first play is free, which means you won't need to make any purchases in the beginning. After you've used up your first credit, you can can fill out this form to get additional free plays. You can rack up more plays by making qualifying purchases with a registered Starbucks Card or through the Starbucks app. However, there's a maximum of two plays per day, whether you're spending or using free plays.

When playing Starbucks’ Earth Month Game and grabbing any sips from the coffee chain, remember to follow the CDC’s most updated safety guidelines on masking and social distancing.