Summer may be winding down, but the heat is not. Every time I step outside I break a sweat, and iced coffee is my go-to drink to catch a break from the dog days of summer. (I see you, too, water.) That's why I can't wait to cool off with Starbucks' latest Happy Hour deal this week. Starbucks' Aug. 16 Happy Hour offers BOGO iced drinks, so bring a friend to share a beverage with.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, Starbucks' Happy Hour deal includes buy-one-get-one-free iced drinks for customers. The Starbucks Happy Hour promotion is good for all of the chain's iced beverages, including teas, espressos, lattes, and more. (Or, my personal favorite the Iced Caramel Macchiato.) When you order, just make sure that you are getting a grande-sized drink or larger. Otherwise, the promotion won't work. As long as you do that, you (and a friend) will get a free drink of equal or lesser value. The Starbucks Happy Hour BOGO iced drink promotion starts at 3 p.m. and goes until stores close, usually between 9 - 10 p.m. This Starbucks Happy Hour promotion does not include bottled beverages and Starbucks Reserve drinks. While something in the cooler may catch your eye, it isn't eligible for Starbucks' Happy Hour.

To take advantage of this awesome deal from Starbucks, you will need to become a Starbucks Rewards Member or sign up for Happy Hour promotions on the Starbucks website. Both are fairly simple and take little to no time. I'm talking like five minutes or less. If you love coffee as much as I do, you need to sign up. Or, maybe you're just on the market for some free caffeine. Whatever it is, Starbucks' Happy Hour is not to be missed.

The first thing you can do to get access to the deals is become a Starbucks Rewards Member. You will need a Starbucks gift card or star code to get started. If you don't have a gift card or star code, don't worry. You can still get Happy Hour promotions delivered right to your inbox. Head on over to the Starbucks Happy Hour website and plug in your name, email address, and zip code. Once you submit your information, Starbucks will give you a code to show your barista. That's your golden ticket to getting BOGO iced drinks on Thursday, Aug. 16. You can even add the event to your calendar straight from the Starbucks website. That's a surefire way to make sure you don't miss a thing.

I do recommend downloading the Starbucks app to your iOS or Android device. This is an easy way to keep all of your Happy Hour information all in one place. Once you're done downloading the app, log in with your newly created Starbucks credentials. In the upper lefthand corner, click "Inbox" and then "Messages." This is where you will find your latest Starbucks Happy Hour offering. Make sure to turn on notifications, because Starbucks will send you a reminder the day before or day of Happy Hour. Thanks, Starbucks.

One of my favorite things about Starbucks' Happy Hour (other than the discounted coffee), is that it usually takes place on a Thursday. There's nothing like a deal from Starbucks to kick off Friday eve. Just keep in mind that Happy Hour is only valid at participating Starbucks locations. TGIT.