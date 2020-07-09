I'm not sure who decided square-toe sandals should go out of style, but they might want to sit down for this one. Ever the controversial trend, square-toe shoes, in general, were exceedingly popular in the '90s, though their origin can technically be traced to ancient Japan, and the silhouette's been reimagined in myriad ways over the centuries. Following their surge in the '90s, square-toe sandals' popularity seemingly took a swift nose dive, with tons of people wishing death upon the trend and wondering why it exists in the first place. Truth be told, I was one of those people. One look at a square-toe sandal, and I'd all but dry-heave. I had zero concrete reasons for feeling this way other than not loving the way my feet looked in them. Still, here I am today, admitting that I was wrong.

Bottega Venetta is one major designer to thank for the square shape's resurgence in 2019, and designers like By Far, Proenza Schouler, and more were quick to follow suit. Now, countless celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Hailey Bieber, rock the trend regularly, and the square-shaped silhouette has trickled down from runways and luxury retailers to the mass market. Available in a variety of heel heights, strap patterns, and colorways, square-toe sandals are coming for your coin and your closet. Peep some poppin' items below at a range of price points to hop on this trend... or, you know, be square.

Excuse me, but is this the perfect staple going-out shoe? I think so. With sturdy, round heel to for added support; clear straps to elongate the leg and foot, and a bright gold color to shine with any outfit, these sandals belong with you on your next night out.

If, like me, you prefer a lower heel so your feet aren't screaming by the end of the day, these simple black slides are about to be your everyday go-to. The kitten heel is easy to jet around town in, while the smaller foot strap is oh-so-popular right now.

These strappy pink beauties are not for the faint of heart. These strappy bold sandals from Zara feature straps up to the ankle, a comfy low heel, and alllllll the character any outfit needs.

Another reliable, everyday staple to have in your arsenal, these low-heeled, strappy white sandals will go with literally anything. Jeans, dresses, biker shorts — you name it, it'll look good with these sandals. (Oh, and yes, you can and should wear these well after Labor Day.)

You can't help but stan a neon moment. These bright yellow heels from ALDO will instantly assume pièce de résistance-status of your entire look.

You can't go wrong with a solid black sandal. The sturdy block heel and sleek metallic detailing give this pick just the right amount of edge.

I have never related to a sandal so hard in my life. From the bright, summer color palette to the infinitely trendy toe loop to the low block heel, I'm seconds away from making this my wherever, whenever sandal.

If Elle Woods were a square-toe sandal, she'd undeniably be this pair from Public Desire. Bubblegum pink is an instant crowd-pleaser, and you'll rake in the compliments every time you step out with this pair.

A little bit of iridescence never hurt anybody. While the two-strap silhouette is effortlessly chic and simple, the reflective coloring makes this shoe that much more interesting.

The dual metallic and suede texture of these Jeffrey Campbell babies is to die for. They'll work just as well elevating jeans and a light t-shirt as they will with your absolutely favorite party dress.

This sandal is for the high-maintenance babe who's extra and not afraid to show it. Is a fluffy strap a risk, considering how unpredictable the weather can be? Yes. Should you care? No, because just look at how cute these are.

You'll be seeing lilac everywhere this summer if you haven't already. A cool, happy shade, lilac adds a palatable pop to your outfits, and these purple beauties will do just the trick.