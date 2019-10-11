Everywhere I look, there are more exciting Halloween treats available as the holiday nears, but I don't think I've come across something quite like this before. Imagine a cake that has practically all of your favorite chocolate candies on top, plus a caramel cream cheese frosting. Seriously, it sounds too good to be true. Well, it's real, and Sprinkles created this devilishly good cake for a festive celebration like no other. Sprinkles' Candy Bowl Layer Cake For Halloween 2019 is a chocolate-topped paradise for your spooky soirée.

I have to say I have seen a lot of cool Halloween-inspired baked goods so far this year, but this takes the cake (literally). If you've got a Halloween party coming up, but have no idea what to do for dessert, you may want to take a moment to think about Sprinkles' Candy Bowl Layer Cake. This bakery creation is brand new for 2019, and it has no shortage of treats.

What makes it so special, you ask? The Sprinkles Candy Bowl Layer Cake is a 6-inch chocolate layer cake. The layers alternate between a caramel cream cheese frosting and a dark chocolate frosting, according to press materials sent to Elite Daily. Now, don't forget about the toppings. This cake has 13 different candy toppings, which are:

Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Mr. Goodbar Krackel Hershey's Special Dark Milky Way Midnight Twix 3 Musketeers Kit Kat Kit Kat White Chocolate Hershey's Kisses Rolos Milk Chocolate M&M’S

Seriously, can you even handle it?

It sounds amazing, and I'm sure all of your party guests — or heck, just you and your family — will find this cake to be a delicious Halloween treat that's totally worth the sugar rush.

Courtesy of Sprinkles

Now you're probably wondering where you can find Sprinkles' Candy Bowl Layer cake, right? According to the brand, Sprinkles states that the Candy Bowl Layer Cake is an online exclusive. That means you'll need to make an order on the Sprinkles Order page, and then pick it up in store or have it delivered. But, these deets are really important: To get the Candy Bowl Layer Cake, you need to pre order between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. After you pre order, you will be able to schedule delivery or pickup from any of the Sprinkles locations between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.

The layer cake will cost you $55, but TBH, with all of that candy and those spook-tacular layers, I think it could be worth a splurge.

Sprinkles clearly has a strong Halloween game this season. So, now you know the chain has the amazing layer cake option, but if you're looking for cupcakes, they've got those, too. And clearly, they're in the Halloween spirit.

I'll have you know that Sprinkles has some really yummy single-cupcake offerings. When perusing the order page, I spotted a Pumpkin Cupcake and a Halloween Double Stuffed Oreo Cupcake — which both have a festive aesthetic and run from $4.95 to $5.95 depending on where you buy them. This Halloween, though, they also have another brand new dessert available: the Sprinkles Slime Cupcake, which is a "vanilla cake filled with tangy citrus slime, topped with green cream cheese frosting and a custom Sprinkles slime decoration."

If there is a Sprinkles location near you, you can purchase the Sprinkles Slime Cupcake there for $4.95 to $5.95 through Oct. 21 and Nov. 3.

Courtesy of Sprinkles

You can also get festive with the "Boo Boxes," which come in dozen and half-dozen counts. They'll be filled with seasonal flavors like pumpkin, and you can expect to pay for $48 and $24, respectively. You still have a little time left to order, but I wouldn't wait too long, because they are only available through Oct. 31.

Whether you're looking for a fun layer cake or a cute batch of spooky cupcakes, Sprinkles has something for everyone this Halloween. Remember to mark your calendars if you want to pre-order the Sprinkles Candy Bowl Layer Cake. 13 types of candies on top of a chocolate layer cake? Yes, please!