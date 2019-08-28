I know what you did this summer... you streamed "Señorita." Despite breaking records on the Billboard charts with a history-making and career-launching single, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" is not Spotify's most-streamed song of summer 2019. It's Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita," which coincidentally just knocked "Old Town Road" out of its first-place spot on the Billboard Top 100, along with Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

Don't you worry your pretty, little cowboy hat-covered heads, Lil Nas X fans. "Old Town Road" is still on the list. It landed at No. 4 on Spotify's most-streamed song of the summer list, and the reasoning behind it actually makes sense. The song dropped in April, and Spotify only measured songs that were being streamed from June 1 to Aug. 20, according to Entertainment Weekly, so "Señorita," which came out on June 21, dropped right in the middle of prime song-of-the-summer time.

Here are Spotify's top 10 most-streamed songs of the summer on a global scale:

1. “Señorita” — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2. “I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber)” — Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

3. “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

4. “Old Town Road — Remix” — Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

5. “Callaita” — Bad Bunny, Tainy

6. “Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)” — Ed Sheeran, Khalid

7. “Otro Trago” — Darell, Sech

8. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi

9. “Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)” — Post Malone, Young Thug

10. “Sunflower — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Post Malone, Swae Lee

Mendes and Lil Nas X actually have two songs on this full list. Mendes' "If I Can't Have You" falls at No. 13, and Lil Nas X's "Panini" falls at No. 20. All in all, not too shabby for either of these artists! And it's especially great for Lil Nas X, whose career just took off thanks to "Old Town Road."

The cool thing about Mendes and Cabello's "Señorita" — other than the fact that they're reportedly dating, obvi — is that it hit No. 1 on Billboard the same day they performed it at the MTV Video Music Awards.

It was, hands down, the hottest performance of the night. They teased everyone — everyone — with their almost-kisses throughout the whole performance, then gagged everyone with their Instagram posts following the show.

Following their Best Collaboration win, Mendes posted two photos of himself and Cabello (whom fans have been shipping together for years under the celeb couple name Shamila) smiling and holding hands backstage at the VMAs and said,

Thank you @vmas & thank you to everyone we love you!!

Cabello posted the video of the performance, along with a screenshot of the Billboard chart with their names at No. 1.

Thank you so much for all your guys’ support on this song and for making it number 1 on billboard yesterday!!! so thankful for the opportunity to perform it yesterday with @shawnmendes

Catch me impatiently waiting for their joint reaction to being the creators of Spotify's most-streamed song of summer 2019.