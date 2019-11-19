Spotify is offering a special deal for customers that'll have you jammin' out on the cheap this holiday season. If you recently canceled your Spotify Premium membership, you can gift yourself a new subscription for way less than the normal price. Once you see Spotify's Premium deal for the holidays, you'll be ready to reactivate your account.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Spotify shared that "all Spotify wants for Christmas is another chance from wayward listeners." To make it worth your while, Spotify is offering an enticing plan for eligible subscribers who have tried Premium before. It doesn't even matter why you ended your subscription, because you'll still get to snag the bargain deal of three months of Spotify Premium for just $9.99.

Since one month of Spotify Premium costs $9.99, you'll be getting three months of the membership for price for one. The holiday deal for previous subscribers is specifically for the individual Premium plan, and you're not eligible if you ended your Premium subscription after Oct. 19, 2019. To make your way back to Spotify, just head over to Spotify's Holiday Comeback website. You can get started by clicking "Get Premium." It's important to note that the deal, which began Nov. 19, only lasts through Dec. 31 while supplies last.

If you've never used Spotify before, don't worry. Spotify also always offers a sweet deal for new users. You'll get three months of Spotify absolutely free at any time through the promo. It's available with all Premium plans — Individual, Student, and Family — in the United States. With Spotify Premium, you'll enjoy many benefits that'll maximize your listening experience, including no ad interruptions, the ability to download music and podcasts so you can listen while you're on the go, and the ability to skip songs you aren't a fan of. Get your free three months of music at the Spotify Premium website, where you can choose between the Individual, Family, and Student plans to see what works best your needs. Just in time for the return of all your favorite holiday music, new and returning users can get a deal on Spotify Premium.