Summer has officially kicked off in full force, and no barbecue, beach day, or patio party in the year 2020 is complete without two things: social distancing and the perfect playlist. The season of sunshine calls for feel-good tunes galore, and Spotify's definitely got music lovers covered. That being said, when Spotify revealed their 2020 Songs of Summer playlist on June 23, they also included songs with more serious messages. For those who are spending their summer ramping up their activism, you'll be glad to know the playlist reflects today's cultural climate in a big way.

When Spotify unveiled their summer playlist, it was instantly noticeable the list included something for everyone. The 2020 lineup includes pop singers, rappers, Latin superstars, and more, making it more diverse than ever. Not only does the list span across a plethora of different genres, but it includes multiple songs that directly address current cultural conversations by supporting Black Lives Matter. For example, H.E.R.’s "I Can't Breathe" was written as a direct response to George Floyd's May 25 killing by four Minneapolis police officers.

Other key artists featured on the playlist included Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Bad Bunny, Roddy Rich, Gunna, and Harry Styles.

Of course, summer is just getting started, and it's tough to tell which tracks will dominate the months of head. But Spotify's predictions tend to be pretty spot on. You can stream Spotify's full 2020 Songs Of Summer playlist below.

On the same day Spotify shared their Songs of Summer playlist, the streaming platform dropped 'Your Summer Rewind,' a personalized playlist featuring summer favorites of the past. So if you're feeling nostalgic, the app's got a collection of summer jams personalized just for you.

Regardless of where the summer takes you, Spotify has the tunes queued up with an entire page dedicated to summer streaming. As the days heat up, this is the content music lovers have been waiting for.