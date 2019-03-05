Now that we've finally made it through the worse of winter (fingers crossed), it's officially spring break season. Even if you aren't still in school, soaking in some rays while hanging out with your besties never gets old — although higher-than-usual airfare costs might make you hesitate to book that Vegas girls trip you've been talking about for months. Luckily, Spirit Airlines’ Fat Tuesday sale on March 5 is letting you take 75 percent off of your round-trip flights to popular vacation destinations like New Orleans, Orlando, and Austin for a limited time, so get ready to ring in the upcoming season in a sunny destination.

With spring officially starting on Wednesday, March 20, we're officially in the home stretch to warmer weather. March is one of my favorite months because it includes Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day, which both offer a much-needed excuse to celebrate and let loose with a boozy libation in hand after surviving a long, hard winter. In my opinion, it's also the perfect time to kick off your spring travels — and with Spirit Airlines’ Fat Tuesday sale offering 75 percent off your round-trip fare, there's never been a better time to look into the destinations you've been dreaming about with your besties or bae.

Stocksy/Kristen Curette Hines

Whether you're looking to keep the party going with a trip to Las Vegas, New Orleans, or Fort Lauderdale, or you want to take in scenic surroundings and hit the great outdoors in destinations like Denver, San Diego, or Phoenix, this Spirit sale has something for everyone.

Here's how to get in on the budget airline's Fat Tuesday flight sale, which runs until 11:59 p.m. on March 5. By entering the promo code "75PCT" in Spirit's flight search box on the home page, travelers can automatically enjoy 75 percent off their round-trip flight bookings or on the round-trip flight portion of vacation packages. Once you enter that promo code, you'll automatically start seeing flights reflecting the new sale price.

As always, there are a few fine print details to take into consideration before jumping the gun on booking an itinerary. For starters, travel is only valid for non-refundable round-trip tickets from March 12 through April 10 or from April 30 through May 21 with blackout dates of March 13 and March 20. In addition, these fares are only available for round-trip tickets departing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so I'd look into using some of your vacation days so that you can spend a week or more at your destination of choice.

While this flight sale is probably not for you if you're looking for a quick weekend getaway, it's worth noting that you can score some pretty major savings if you have a more flexible schedule. Plus, with pool and beach season falling during this window in many of these destinations, you'll be taking advantage of incredible deals —some of which are as low as $49 one-way — during vacation prime time.

There are also a few destinations that are excluded from the sale, including international hot spots like Punta Cana, Cartagena, and St. Thomas, so I'd recommend browsing the site and seeing what deals pop up before making a decision. Again, you only have until midnight on March 5 to score these incredible savings, so I'd make sure to schedule a breather from your Mardi Gras festivities to book your next spring vacay.