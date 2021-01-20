He wasted no time shooting his shot. Just hours after Dale Moss confirmed his breakup with the former Bachelorette, Spencer Robertson asked Clare Crawley out for a coffee date. He kept the invitation simple, writing nothing more than "Coffee? @clarecrawley" on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Robertson, a water treatment engineer from La Jolla, California, was a contestant during Tayshia Adams' portion of The Bachelorette's Season 16. (He only made his debut on the show after Crawley got engaged to Moss and left.) He won Adams' early affections and her first impression rose, but he was eliminated during Week 8.

On Jan. 19, Moss posted an Instagram announcing his breakup. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote. "We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

Less than two hours before Moss made his statement, TMZ reported the model ended the relationship over Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, while Page Six claimed the couple broke up the previous week. According to E! News, the split came after arguments about where to live. "Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom," E!'s source reportedly claimed. "It's been very tense recently between them."

The former couple's views on starting a family also reportedly differed. A source reportedly claimed to Page Six, "She wants kids right away, he doesn’t.”

Elite Daily reached out to Crawley for comment on the split and did not hear back.

The former Bachelorette is reportedly (understandably) upset over the end of her engagement. "She's trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated," a source claimed to E! News on Jan. 19. She has Bachelor Nation rooting for her to find happiness, and if that just so happens to involve Robertson, so be it.