If you're tired of living in your winter coat and schlepping through the snow, it's high time you set your sights on a warm-weather getaway. To plan your next excursion, check out Southwest's March 2019 flight sale. It's full of affordable fares, like flights to several California cities starting at $49 for a one-way ticket. There are only a few days left to take advantage of this sale. Before you reach for your suitcase and head west, there are a few things you need to know about Southwest's March 2019 flight sale.

Get ready to jet set to the Golden State, because Southwest's most recent flight sale has fares to California that won't break the bank. Right now, you can book a flight for as low as $49 to San Diego on Southwest. The sale is currently underway and runs until Thursday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m., according to Southwest. Before you check for low-cost fares, you need to make sure you are searching the right dates. This particular Southwest sale offers discounted flights from April 9 to June 12, and also from Aug. 20 to Oct. 30, according to the airline. Given the expansive travel windows, you really can start mapping out the rest of your trips for the year. You can check off that summer beach vacation you've been dreaming of and a cozy fall getaway all in one fell swoop.

Like most flight sales, this one has a handful of blackout dates. I always take a quick peek at the terms and conditions of the sale before I book my flights. This helps ensure that I'm not overlooking anything, like when to fly. Per Southwest, travel in the continental U.S. is only valid on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Just something to keep in mind to help you score the best deal possible during the flight sale.

One of the things I love the most about this current Southwest flight sale is the cheap flights to select cities in California. The sale includes flights starting at $49 from San Francisco to San Diego. This is just the cost of the one-way ticket, but the return trip may be equally as affordable depending on your travel dates. There are several other flights starting at $49 within California like these fare one-way deal from Burbank or Long Beach to San Jose.

If California isn't on your radar, there are plenty of other affordable fares to choose from. Some of my favorite deals from Southwest's March 2019 flight sale include the following fares:

Memphis, Tennessee to Orlando, Florida, $112

Nashville, Tennessee to Panama City Beach, Florida, $97

New Orleans, Louisiana to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, $87

New York City to Tampa, Florida, $104

Oakland, California to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, $165

Since I'm craving some sun, I'm really just checking out the flight deals to destinations that have a beach or a shoreline that takes an hour or less to drive to. Southwest's current flight sale offers fares all over the country, including some international destinations. If you're looking for a more specific route, take a gander at Southwest's fare deals. Chances are high you'll find something that fits your budget and satisfies your wanderlust heart. Safe travels.