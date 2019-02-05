It may only be February, but it's time to start thinking about your spring and summer travel plans. I don't know about you, but travel is definitely up there with the things I want to do more of this year. There have been several amazing air travel deals already this year, but Southwest's February 2019 flight sale might take the cake for the best one yet. There are more than a few wallet-friendly fares — and Instaworthy destinations — to help you hit the skies for less in the months to come.

Looking to score an affordable getaway? This flight sale from Southwest delivers on the money-saving fares. Before I go over a few of the flights, let me get the nitty-gritty details out of the way. To take advantage of Southwest's February flight sale, which is currently underway, you must book your travel no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 7, per Southwest. That date is coming up quick. My advice to you is simple: The sooner you book your flights, the better.

This particular sale from Southwest includes discounts on domestic fares that are eligible for travel from Tuesday, Feb. 26 to Wednesday, May 22. Thinking about a getaway to Puerto Rico? You'll find discounts on flights to San Juan (and other international destinations) from Tuesday, April 23 to Thursday, May 16, according to Southwest. Make sure to check out the full rundown of terms and conditions from Southwest before you book your flights.

OK, now that the important details are out of the way, it's time to focus on the flights. Southwest flies to almost any popular U.S. destination you can think of. From coast to coast (with a few international cities sprinkled in), the airline is offering so many great sales right now. One of the first fares that caught my eye is this one-way flight from New York City to New Orleans, Louisiana, for $119. Make sure you stop by the iconic Café du Monde for a plate of beignets and a Cafe Au Lait. If you've never been to Bourbon Street, it's worth a stop to say you've been. Personally, I'm more of a Frenchmen Street kind of girl. The area is home to great jazz bands and the one-of-a-kind Frenchmen Art Market.

If you're located in Philadelphia, check out this $103 fare to Tampa, Florida. Upon landing, you'll be less than an hour drive to the pristine Gulf waters of Florida's west coast. Clearwater Beach, which was named TripAdvisor's Top Beach in 2018 and 2016, is about a 25-mile drive from the Tampa International Airport. If you're rocking your winter coat today and dreaming of dipping your toes in the crystal blue ocean water, this is the sign you've been waiting for.

There are plenty more flights where these came from. Also included in Southwest's February flight sale are the following noteworthy fares:

Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, $71

Atlanta to Boston, $91

Columbus to Dallas, $102

Austin to Orlando, $94

Cancun to Ft. Lauderdale, $111

Boise to Spokane, $65

Burbank to San Francisco, $59

No matter what corner of the country you live in, Southwest most likely has you covered when it comes to affordable air travel. Take a look at the full list of flights to see what's taking off at an airport nearest you.

To quickly recap, make sure you book your flights prior to midnight on Thursday, Feb. 7. If, for some reason, you aren't able to book any fares from this particular sale, just sit tight. Southwest usually releases new flight sales every Tuesday. Be on the lookout for the next batch of discounted fares, but just know it might not be as sweet as what's out there right now. Safe travels.