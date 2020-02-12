Get ready to plan your next getaway, because you can score some deep discounts on flights this February. Southwest Airline's Valentine's Day flight sale has fares as low as $54 to U.S. cities and tropical locales. Here's how to get in on the sale before it's over.

Southwest's Valentine's Day sale is from Tuesday, February 11 through Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11:59 p.m PT. To start planning your trip, go to Southwest's website and use the low fare searcher. From there, find your preferred departure city by using the drop-down menu, and then take a look at the flight list. Southwest is offering deals to exciting cities and international destinations, so there's no shortage of opportunities.

Some of the amazing deals you can score with the sale include a $54 flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Nashville, Tennessee or a $49 flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Salt Lake City, Utah. There are quite a few starting at $59 for a one-way ticket, such as a flight from Tuscon, Arizona, to Los Angeles, California, or a flight from San Diego, California, to Sacramento, California.

Other bargains include a $78 flight from Chicago, Illinois, to Cincinnati, Ohio; a $89 flight from Austin, Texas, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and a $93 flight from Burbank, California, to Portland, Oregon. For those looking for a bit of Memphis, Tennessee, travelers from Dallas, Texas, can get a one-way flight for $110. If you've been dreaming of tropical beaches, there's a $103 flight to Belize from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Michael Warren/E+/Getty Images

Southwest's sale requires you to book your flight 21 days in advance for continental U.S. locations, as well as interisland Hawaii travel and international travel. Unless otherwise stated, the fares are valid for travel in the continental United States on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from March 3 through May 20, 2020. There are some differences for Florida travel dates, so check the terms before you finalize your trip. International bookings are valid Monday through Thursday, from April 14 through March 14, 2020. Make sure you're ready to book, because the fares are nonrefundable. However, it's worth noting that Southwest lets you apply fare to a future trip if you do cancel on a flight.

These low prices won't last forever, so book before the sale ends on Feb. 20.