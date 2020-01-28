It's time to get ready for spring by planning an exciting getaway. Southwest Airlines' Spring Flash Sale is in full swing, and you could score one-way fares a low as $59. The deals are only available for a limited time, so get ready to start planning your vacay ASAP.

To snag a cheap flight during the sale, you'll need to purchase your tickets between Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Start planning your trip by using the low fare searcher on the website. There are tons of departure cities available, so you'll first need choose where you'd like to fly out from. After you've selected a departure city, you'll see a list of all the destinations along with the cheapest fare available.

I gave the low fare searcher a shot and found plenty of dream bookings at my fingertips. One of the cheapest flights available is a $59 flight from Long Beach, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada. To give you a preview of the other potential spring vacays you could take, there's a $78 flight from Chicago, Illinois, to Cincinnati, Ohio; a $64 flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Los Angeles, California; a $74 flight from Nashville, Tennessee, to Charlotte, North Carolina; and a $95 flight from El Paso, Texas, to Denver, Colorado. If you're looking to spend your spring break at a tropical international location, I'd recommend checking out the $86 flight from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, where you can live it up on sandy white beaches.

Shutterstock

Cheap fares during Southwest's Spring Sale are valid for travel in the continental United States every day except Fridays and Sundays, from Feb. 11 through May 20, 2020. If you're planning on jetting off to an international location, the promotion is valid for travel Monday through Thursday, from Feb. 18 through March 5, 2020. There are other restrictions you'll want to be aware of, so make sure to scroll down to the terms and conditions section at the bottom of the page before finalizing your booking. The sale ends Thursday, Jan. 30, so make sure to plan your spring getaway before the low fares disappear.