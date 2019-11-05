Southwest Airlines' November 2019 International Flight Sale Has Fares As Low As $69

If you've got the travel bug, now's your time to make that dream vacay happen. After all, there's no better way to ring in the new year than with a relaxing getaway to a beautiful beach destination. Southwest Airlines' November international flight sale is in full swing, and there are a bunch of affordable fares for the upcoming season.

To get your hands on a cheap fare, you'll need to purchase your flight between Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The low fare searcher on the website is the perfect place to start your planning. With plenty of departure cities to choose from, you should be able to find your dream booking.

First, you'll need to choose your departure city or choose "display all cities" to see all your options. Once you know where you'll be leaving from, you'll see the international destinations along with the lowest fare available. I decided to give the low fare search a try using different major cities across the country, and instantly I found a bunch of awesome non-stop flights to dream international locations.

There's a $69 flight from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; a $143 flight from Birmingham, Alabama, to Belize City, Belize; a $106 flight from Houston, Texas, to Cancun, Mexico; and a $157 flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Havana, Cuba, just to name a few. The $109 flight from Tampa, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas sounds like the perfect winter trip. The capital of the Bahamas is a family friendly destination that's always bustling with people, due to the fact that it's a popular cruise stop, so it'll feel like year-round summer. With something for every type of traveler, you can dive with sharks and tour the historic island city.

If you plan on taking advantage of this sweet promotion, there are certain restrictions you'll want to know about. You'll need to book your international flight ticket for travel anytime from Jan. 7 through March 5, 2020, which just so happens to be the perfect time to spring into the new year with a trip. You'll also need to travel from Monday through Thursday, unless it's otherwise stated. For example, if you've got your eye set on a warm getaway to Mexico, you'll need to travel from Sundays through Wednesdays.

Once you've got your travel plans all set, make sure to check you've got time off from work because fares are nonrefundable. If you do end up needing to make a change, however, don't fret. You'll be given credit for future travel on Southwest Airlines as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure, giving you plenty of time to make changes if something pops up on your calendar. To read the restrictions in detail, just check out the terms and conditions section by scrolling all the way to the bottom of Southwest's international sale website. Since the flight sale ends Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you don't have too much time to waste. Grab your beach-going pals and get ready to jet set across the globe.