Start planning your spring break, because now is the time to snag a great deal on flights. Southwest Airlines' January Spring Flight Sale is offering some deep discounts on one-way flights, with some as low as $49. These deals are only available for a limited time, so get ready to start planning your next vacay.

Southwest's Spring Sale runs through Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so if you want to book some of the lowest prices for spring travel, you have about a week before fares start to go up. Using Southwest's Spring Flight Sale page is easy. Just start by searching for your departure city, then you'll see a list of destinations with low prices. One steal I spotted is a $49 one-way flight as low from Atlanta to Nashville.

There are so many cheap one-way flights available during Southwest's Spring Sale, including a one-way flight from New York to New Orleans for $122; a $104 flight from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Los Angeles; a $49 flight from Atlanta to Chicago; and a $59 flight from San Francisco to Burbank, California. The low fare search will show you a slew of domestic cities as well as some international destinations, like Belize or Mexico. You can play around with the departure city to see which cheap destinations are available for your next trip.

Like any sale, there are a few travel restrictions you'll want to take note of. The deal flights are valid for continental U.S. travel from Jan. 28 through May 20, 2020. Travel to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is valid from Feb. 4 through March 5, 2020 and other international travel bookings are valid from Feb 4. through March 5, as well as April 14 through May 14. You can't book too close to today's date, as Southwest requites you to book at least 14 days in advance for continental U.S. flights. If you're traveling outside the states, you'll need to book at least 21 days in advance of your departure date. Continental U.S. travel sale prices are not valid on Fridays or Sundays, so make sure you double-check your booking dates. International travel will have specific restrictions, too. You can see all the terms and conditions at the bottom of the sale page.

The sale ends on Thursday, Jan. 23, so mark your calendar and plan out your trip before the low prices vanish.