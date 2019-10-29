Southwest Airlines' Halloween 2019 Flight Sale Is No Trick & All Treat

If you're still up in the air about your winter plans, why not make that vacay you've been dreaming of finally come to life? Now's the perfect time to start planning a winter getaway before all the holiday travelers snag the best deals. Plus, with the Southwest Airline's Halloween 2019 flight sale going on, you could be on your way to a dream destination like Las Vegas without breaking the bank.

From Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, hopeful jet-setters can take part in Southwest's three-day Halloween sale to score some awesome deals on flights to countless locations in the United States as well as abroad. In honor of trick-or-treating season, gift yourself a sweet vacay that you can look forward to as temperatures cool down outside.

There are endless combinations of flights to shop for on the Southwest low fares page. First, you'll need to pick your destination city to see the list of all the flight deals available from your location. Some bargain one-way flights that caught my eye are a $78 flight from Chicago to Cincinnati, a $86 flight from Ft. Lauderdale to to Atlanta, and a $74 flight from Charlotte to Nashville.

There's even a $69 flight from San Francisco to Las Vegas. If you can picture yourself enjoying all the food, nightlife, and sights of Nevada's liveliest city for under 70 bucks, then I'd get a jump on this amazing deal.

Since the Halloween sale is a special promotion that lasts only until Oct. 31, there are certain restrictions you'll want to take note of. You'll need to buy your ticket at least 14 days in advance of a trip in the continental U.S. and 21 days prior to all other travel, so make sure to give yourself proper time to plan your vacay. You can use the promo on flights in the continental U.S. from Nov. 12, 2019 through March 4, 2020. If you've got your eyes set on an international destination, you'll need to clear your calendar to travel Nov. 19 through Dec. 11, 2019 and Jan. 7 through March 5, 2020. There are also black out dates and other restrictions if you're planning to travel between the Hawaiian islands and to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico, so make sure to check out the terms and conditions before planning your trip.

As with all things that seem too good to be true, you should take note that there are blackout dates around Thanksgiving and Christmas, so make sure you keep that in mind as you book. There are also some restrictions regarding which days you can fly out, so give the fine print a read before booking. If you have semi-flexible travel plans, though, it should be super easy to take advantage of this deal.

Once you've got your travel plans in order, I'd give your flight itinerary a once-over, since the tickets are non-refundable. If you end up needing to change your plans, however, don't fret. You'll be able to apply your canceled fare toward future travel as long as you cancel at least 10 minutes before departure. Southwest's Halloween sale really is that simple — there are no tricks to see here. It's time to go and snag this scary good deal by Oct. 31.